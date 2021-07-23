Seagull Comes Crashing onto Teenager's Face Enjoying an Amusement Park Ride

Amusement park rides lead to some hilarious situations which get recorded on camera. Earlier, a video of man’s fake teeth being flown off while on a slingshot ride had created a buzz on the internet and now, another clip has gone viral for similar reasons. A teenage girl was hit by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. 13-year-old Kiley Holman was accompanied with her friend Georgia Reed, 14, whose birthday they were celebrating at Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Park in Wildwood, New Jersey in US.

The viral footage shows both girls, resident of Weatherly, Pennsylvania, seated before the ride skyrocketed into the air at 75 mph (120 km/hr) making them scream in shock. Moments later, a seagull gets smacked right in Kiley’s face while her friend was oblivious and had no idea of the unexpected guest that visited Kiley. The bird flew straight towards Kiley, resting on her neck, however, after a moment of shock she was able to pull the bid off her face and neck and tossed it aside to set it free.

Watch the clip here:

Talking to Fox News, Kiley said the bird momentarily latched onto her while its wings were on the ride, its beak was on her neck. She added that as she knew there was no going back and it was going to hit her, she didn’t want to fall out the ride.

Thankfully, both the seagull and Kiley suffered no injuries and the bird flew away leaving its few feathers behind. Georgia, told the news channel that she was unaware of what had happened until Kiley told her after the ride.

Arena Reed, Georgia’s mother, also didn’t have any clue until after the ride had finished. She said that she had seen wings fall from the ride but assumed that they were tickets. She further added that both the friends could stop laughing at the unusual guest and have decided not to ever ride a Sling Shot ride again.

