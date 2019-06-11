Take the pledge to vote

Seagull Takes to Life of Crime, Steals 'Lobster Roll' Worth Rs 1500 from US Woman's Hand

California resident Alicia Jessop was holidaying in Maine and made a stop at the Nubble Lighthouse on Friday when she had an encounter with the crime-loving bird.

Trending Desk

June 11, 2019
Seagull Takes to Life of Crime, Steals 'Lobster Roll' Worth Rs 1500 from US Woman's Hand
When a seagull in Maine decided to steal a $21 'lobster roll' | Image credit: Twitter
A seagull swooped down from the sky to steal a lobster roll from a woman’s hand.

California resident Alicia Jessop was holidaying in Maine and made a stop at the Nubble Lighthouse on Friday, according to Buzz Feed News report.

She bought a $21.50 (approximately Rs 1,500 ) lobster roll and decided to enjoy her meal by the lighthouse.

"I remember thinking, Wow, these people are really doing it wrong eating under these umbrellas when you can walk over to the lighthouse and enjoy the view and a lobster roll," the sports law professor said. "So I took mine to go."
She then decided to be a “good millennial” and take a photo.

"I was kind of like figuring out how to hold the lobster roll — Do I hold it long? Do I hide it wide? What angle should the lighthouse be in? — and then I just felt something move the lobster roll," she said.

It was a seagull.

Although the cheeky bird made away with the lobster roll, Jessop managed to capture the moment on her phone.

"He flung my lobster everywhere," she said, "and then his friends swooped in and had a nice little meal."
Jessop shared the picture on Twitter thinking “10 of my followers would like it.”



Instead, it went viral and has since been liked and retweeted tens of thousands of times.

One Twitter user said the picture should “be the new Maine state flag”



Jessop finally got to enjoy her lobster roll away from the prying eyes of seagulls.

“$43 and one seagull attack later, I am now enjoying my first lobster roll at Fox’s Lobster House in York, Maine,” she said in another tweet.



