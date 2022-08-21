Seal Breaks Into A House in New Zealand, Traumatises Pet Cat

In a bizarre incident, a seal broke into a home in New Zealand and then returned to the sea. It seems like the seal had an adventure of its own after harassing the resident cat, hanging in the hallway for some time. All of this happened when the children were sleeping upstairs. However, the seal somehow managed to ruin nothing at all. The Ross family of Mt Maunganui had a very uncanny experience when they found the New Zealand fur seal in their home, which is about 150m from the shore. Phil Ross, who is a marine biologist, in a report by The Guardian said, “The big joke is that this is really the only family emergency where it would be useful to have a marine biologist in the house.”

He further elaborated that the seal had managed to make its way through two catflaps in order to get into the home. He also believes that it had encountered the family’s territorial cat, Coco, outside.

Ross said his wife, Jenn, rose just before 6am to go to the gym. “As she got in the car, something barked from underneath and shuffled away. She thought it was someone’s dog … and didn’t really think too much of it.” While speaking to The Guardian, he said, “It got a bit of a fright and humped its way down the hallway into the spare room.”

In another seal incident, a seal, popularly known as Mrs Vicar, with a plastic ring, stuck around her neck was freed from the object two-and-half-years after being rescued from a beach at Norfolk beach.

The adult grey seal was spotted on Horsey Beach, near Great Yarmouth, over two years ago on Easter Sunday with a plastic disc stuck around her neck which had started cutting into her neck as she grew bigger. But the disc was finally cut off by vets at the RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn where she is being looked after by the staff.

Alison Charles, manager at RSPCA East Winch told Metro.co.uk, they are grateful the grey seal has been rescued from the ring after two years. She shared that Mrs Vicar has been quiet since morning and her wound is sore with a “bad smell” but the staff is hopeful she will recover.

