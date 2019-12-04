Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Seal Pup Chewing on Glass Bottle Shows Why We Need to Start Caring About the Environment Right Now

While it is comparatively easy to clean the garbage on land, marine litter stays one of the most concerning issues.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
Seal Pup Chewing on Glass Bottle Shows Why We Need to Start Caring About the Environment Right Now
Image: Dan Thurling photography

Climate change is a serious issue, and even after highlighting it for years now, a number of leaders put no heed to it. One of the elements that lead to climate change is the amount of litter that is produced every day. While it is comparatively easy to clean the garbage on land, marine litter stays one of the most concerning issues.

You might have seen the photos of fishes caught in plastic bag or turtles having deformed neck due to plastic rim around the neck. If the haunting memories of those pictures were easily forgotten, a new picture has surfaced on the internet, creating concern for the animal conservationists.

Facebook user and photographer Dan Thurling took to his official page Dan Thurling Photography to share images from his visit to Donna Nook Nature Reserve, Louth, United Kingdom. The heartbreaking picture shows a seal pup trying to chew a Starbucks bottle.

Talking to The Sun, Thrurling, 40, said, “I just don't understand why people have to litter. Do we not value this planet and all that we share with it? I imagine the bottle is still there but hopefully, it hasn't harmed these amazing animals."

After the picture went viral, Starbucks said it contacted the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust to know methods to help with waste management. A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust told to BBC, “Marine litter is a national issue and the wildlife trusts are therefore calling on government to better protect and restore our marine environment, including tackling the major sources.”

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

