Seals With Sensors on Their Head Deployed to Help With Research in Antarctica

It is often said, necessity is the mother of invention. A team of researchers working in Antarctica turned this principle into reality. After constantly encountering problems working in Antarctica, they have come up with an innovative idea. The researchers decided to deploy seals wearing sensors on their heads for the research. Seems quite amusing, right? It all happened due to the sheer determination of the oceanographers to study the biodiversity of Antarctica closely. However, the ice shelves were being a big roadblock in their research. They couldn’t get accurate observations using a boat. It was then that they decided to take the help of seals.

The animal-borne investigation technique has been of great help to investigators. They were successful in getting readings on conductivity, temperature and depth of the ocean. The techniques and findings have been published in the journal Limnology and Oceanography.

https://aslopubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/lno.11914

Although, it was not easy initially. According to Nobuo Kokubun, the lead researcher, the investigation with the help of southern elephant seals and resident Weddell seals was not successful at first. The author said that his team faced a lot of problems investigating the large coastal areas covered with enormous amounts of ice.

However, with a positive attitude, researchers once tried this creative method. What followed next will make you appreciate the perseverance of the researchers. They connected satellite relay equipment to the heads of eight Weddell seals with glue. They recorded the findings from March to September 2017. Finally, their tedious efforts bore fruit as they were able to find new aspects of seals’ hunting habits and seasonal changes in the Antarctic ocean.

Ice shelves in Antarctica are melting, changing ocean currents are making them warm. Pine Island glacier is the source of the largest ice streams in Antarctica. Its ice streams are melting and breaking away at a rapid speed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.