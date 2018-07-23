GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Season 4 of 'Supergirl' Will See TV’s FIRST Transgender Superhero and We are EXCITED

The show is making history by roping in actor Nicole Maines to play the role of the transgender superhero Dreamer for their next season.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 12:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Season 4 of 'Supergirl' Will See TV’s FIRST Transgender Superhero and We are EXCITED
File photo of Nicole Maines (Courtesy: Instagram/@nicoleamaines)
Season 4 of Supergirl would see the bad-ass superhero fighting criminals and flying over the rainbow with TV’s FIRST transgender superhero. Yes, the show is making history by roping in actor Nicole Maines to play the role of the transgender superhero Dreamer for their next season.

Nicole, who herself is a transgender woman and a passionate advocate of Trans rights across the US, would be playing the role of Nia Nal who later goes on to become Dreamer the superhero.

The historic announcement was made at Comic-Con in San Diego, California on Saturday. The actor gushed, “It seems only fitting that we have a trans superhero for trans kids to look up to. I wish there was a trans superhero when I was little."

She further said, “I want fans to take away an understanding of trans people. We can be anybody, we can be who we want, and we can be superheroes - because in many ways we are."

The character of Nia Nal, Maines’ character on Supergirl, is said to be a spin on the DC Comics character of Nura Nal (a.k.a Dream Girl), who can foresee the deaths of others, however, is not specifically identified as a transgender.

In the show, Nia Nal is a new reporter at the media company CatCo, taken under thea wing of fellow journalist and superhero Kara Danvers, a.k.a. Supergirl. “She (Nal) has this ferocious drive to protect people and to fight against discrimination and hatred,” Maines said.

Twitterarti was of course excited about the latest development and congratulated the actor and the show’s makers for taking the big step.















In 2014, actor Nicole Maines made headlines when she sued her school for being denied access to the girl’s restroom. The court ordered the school to award Maines with a compensation of approximately $75,000.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...