Seattle Students Hand Pride Flags to School Interim President to Protest Anti-LGBTQ Policy

Seattle Pacific University students handed Pride flags to the school’s interim president when they recently received their diplomas in a mark of protest against the school’s anti-LGBTQ policies. A video of the incident went viral on social media. It was a part of protests organised by Associated Students of Seattle Pacific (ASSP), reports NBC. Graduating senior and ASSP representative Chloe Guillot said that they have worked round the year for inclusion for LGBTQ groups, and that this act was their “little last swan song” even though the fight is far from over.

SPU has an affiliation with the Free Methodist Church, as per its website, and its “Employee Lifestyle Expectations” policy bans “sexual behavior that is inconsistent with the University’s understanding of Biblical standards.” Pete Menjares, interim president, who was handed the pride flags said that it showed him how those students felt and that he respected their view. The students’ move drew much applause from social media users as “shady and classy” at the same time.

ASSP has also been staging a sit-in outside Menjares’ office, which will continue till July 1. Even though the SPU Faculty Senate recommended that the school remove the “Employee Lifestyle Expectation” policy, the recommendation was rejected by the school board.

