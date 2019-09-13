Secret Diary of Another Young Girl in 'Shadow of Holocaust' to be Published Soon

If we thought it was only Anne Frank's diary, which speaks of the dread of a young teenage during the holocaust then we are partially wrong. For a long time, Anne Frank's diary was considered to be one of the most honest and genuine testaments of the horrors of holocaust and the regime of Hitler.

It's almost after 70 years the diary of another teenager, will be published by Penguin books on 19 September 2019.

The book titled, 'Renia’s Diary — A Young Girl’s Life in the Shadow of the Holocaust' are the words of a Polish girl, Renia Spiege, who was born in eastern Poland in 1924 and at the age of 15 she began to write the 'diary'.

Renia, who was separated from her family during the holocaust, was forced into hiding in the summer of 1942 to escape the liquidation of the creation of ghetto for the Jewish. It was only after few days, her hiding place was discovered and she was shot at the age of 18. This is quite similar to that of Anne Frank's journey, whose diary ends abruptly after her family (they had been in hiding) was discovered and sent to concentration camps. Anne later died after having contracted a life threatening disease at one of the camps.

According to Penguin Books, besides encountering the "terror of war", the book is also a collection of moments when Renia realises her dream to be a writer and also falls in love with a boy, Zygmunt, sharing their "first kiss a few hours before the Nazis reach her hometown."

The book was left to lie safe with Zygmunt, who gives a final "heartbreaking" end to the book - "Three shots! Three lives lost! All I can hear are shots, shots."

As CNN reports, after surviving the holocaust, he moved to New York where Renia's family was settled and handed the diary to her sister, Elizabeth. Unable to come in terms with Renia's words of such a horrific encounter, Elizabeth deposited the book in a bank vault.

It was only few years back when Elizabeth's daughter, whose middle name was given after Renia, discovered the book and translated it for the world to read this 'classic of holocaust literature.'

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.