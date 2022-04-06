Secret Pentagon Documents Reveal at Least 5 Sexual Encounters Between Aliens and Humans

Do Aliens exist? The question has been a matter of debate for quite a long time now. The latest documents obtained by The Sun from the Defence Intelligence Agency have confirmed their existence. According to these documents, UFOs (unidentified flying objects) are having sexual encounters with humans. Witnesses have also alleged that they have impregnated a woman.

These documents have been obtained after a freedom of information request was filed by The Sun with the Defence Intelligence Agency. The documents have been compiled in the form of reports, titled Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues.

The Sun requested a copy of all reports of the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP). After four years, DIA had handed 1,500 documents regarding the programme to the Pentagon.

The DIA said that some portions of these documents have been refrained from publishing due to privacy issues. According to the reports, to date, five sexual encounters have been reported between UFOs and humans.

Apart from pregnancy, the report has listed several other devastating consequences of UFOs coming in contact with humans. According to reports, radiation burns, brain problems and damaged nerves have been the consequences.

The report added that 42 cases from medical files and 300 similar unpublished cases have been identified to date. The secretive report was released on the website of the Office of the Director for National Intelligence.

AATIP was a secretive Pentagon programme between 2007 and 2012. It was focused on identifying UFOs. This programme was headed by former intelligence official Luis Elizondo, who then turned into a whistleblower and revealed the details.

In an interview Luis, first a bit apprehensive speaking about this programme in depth, said that he cannot speak very specifically, adding that pilots could be infected with radiation after they come in contact with UFOs.

