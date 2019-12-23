Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Secret Santa: Squirrel Wrecks Havoc at Couple's Home after Dropping in from Chimney in US

Mitch and Haylie Ferguson said that the squirrel somehow got inside the fireplace of their home in Canton, Ohio, on Friday.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Secret Santa: Squirrel Wrecks Havoc at Couple's Home after Dropping in from Chimney in US
Image for representation | Source: AP

A squirrel spread chaos at a couple’s house in Ohio, United States, after falling into the fireplace from the chimney.

Mitch and Haylie Ferguson, the young couple, said that the squirrel somehow got inside the fireplace of their home in Canton on Friday.

The couple spent a tough time chasing the rodent around the house.

“I have no idea how it got in. I heard something smack against the window of the fireplace," said Haylie, Fox News reported.

Mitch took help from his father Mitch Senior to chase the squirrel around and finally catch it to end the ordeal.

"It was a crazy for 5-10 minutes,” Haylie said. She locked herself in the bedroom while her husband and father-in-law tried to catch the squirrel.

The finally caught the animal in the basement and took it outside the house. Hailey said the squirrel bit her husband’s hand but he wasn’t hurt as he was wearing gloves.

This isn’t the first time a rodent has disrupted peace at someone’s house. Little animals often get trapped in chimneys.

A few days ago a video of two policemen trying to catch a squirrel had also gone viral.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram