Secret Santa: Squirrel Wrecks Havoc at Couple's Home after Dropping in from Chimney in US

A squirrel spread chaos at a couple’s house in Ohio, United States, after falling into the fireplace from the chimney.

Mitch and Haylie Ferguson, the young couple, said that the squirrel somehow got inside the fireplace of their home in Canton on Friday.

The couple spent a tough time chasing the rodent around the house.

“I have no idea how it got in. I heard something smack against the window of the fireplace," said Haylie, Fox News reported.

Mitch took help from his father Mitch Senior to chase the squirrel around and finally catch it to end the ordeal.

"It was a crazy for 5-10 minutes,” Haylie said. She locked herself in the bedroom while her husband and father-in-law tried to catch the squirrel.

The finally caught the animal in the basement and took it outside the house. Hailey said the squirrel bit her husband’s hand but he wasn’t hurt as he was wearing gloves.

This isn’t the first time a rodent has disrupted peace at someone’s house. Little animals often get trapped in chimneys.

A few days ago a video of two policemen trying to catch a squirrel had also gone viral.

