2-MIN READ

Sec 144 in Mumbai: Panicked Netizens Float Memes Despite Aaditya Thackeray's Advice to Keep Calm

Mumbaikars flooded the internet with memes after announcement of Section 144 in Mumbai | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter

'NO need to PANIC...No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police,' Aditya Thackeray tweeted even as news of the extended prohibitory order spread on social media.

Buzz Staff

Prohibitory orders restricting the movement of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Thursday. The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place since lockdown began.

They were extended as per the August 31 guidelines about easing of the lockdown of the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said.

The news, nevertheless, caused panic on social media. Even as officials and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray told people that no new restrictions were in place, the internet responded with memes to ease their pain at the extended restrictions. Some also questioned the logic of extending Section 144 while also claiming that no new restrictions were in place.

Following a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the spurt can be attributed to the manner in which unlocking of restrictions had been implemented.

On Wednesday, the state's total COVID-19 cases rose to 11,21,221 with 23,365 in just a single day and 474 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Aditya Thackeray assured citizens and asked them to not panic.

"NO need to PANIC. The order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by Mumbai Police. Please share and don’t panic," Thackeray tweeted.

