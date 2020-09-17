Sec 144 in Mumbai: Panicked Netizens Float Memes Despite Aaditya Thackeray's Advice to Keep Calm

Prohibitory orders restricting the movement of people have been extended in Mumbai till September 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Thursday. The restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in place since lockdown began.

They were extended as per the August 31 guidelines about easing of the lockdown of the Maharashtra government, and no new restrictions have been imposed, the official said.

The news, nevertheless, caused panic on social media. Even as officials and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray told people that no new restrictions were in place, the internet responded with memes to ease their pain at the extended restrictions. Some also questioned the logic of extending Section 144 while also claiming that no new restrictions were in place.

Everyone was enjoying unlock exemptions suddenly Section 144 implements, all Mumbaikars now:- pic.twitter.com/4DDse6I7ml — thebadassdoc (@thebadassdoc) September 17, 2020

Section 144 to be imposed in Mumbai city from tonight till the end of September Mumbaikars now :( pic.twitter.com/OqaWU39td9 — The babysitter (@ajeayx) September 17, 2020

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai. Everyone to remain inside their house.Mumbaikers- pic.twitter.com/GhqgeczKdE — Deepash Shukla (@sab_mein_expert) September 17, 2020

"Section 144" will be imposed from midnight but unlock exemptions will remain constant.... 😂Maharastra Govt...... pic.twitter.com/jJUT8gp35D — Vaishali B. (@VaishaliB12) September 17, 2020

"Section 144"In the current scenario, we are going in a SHEEP-WALK manner without reassessing things like lockdown and all... pic.twitter.com/7ZfmDECIqE — Amit 🗨️ (@newindia_in) September 17, 2020

After Mumbai Police has decided to impose Section 144 till 31st SepMy mobile to me: pic.twitter.com/d9gNk1iMOE — The babysitter (@ajeayx) September 17, 2020

Following a spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the spurt can be attributed to the manner in which unlocking of restrictions had been implemented.

On Wednesday, the state's total COVID-19 cases rose to 11,21,221 with 23,365 in just a single day and 474 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, Aditya Thackeray assured citizens and asked them to not panic.

NO need to PANICThe order issued under section 144 CrPC is only an extension of the previous order issued on 31st August. No new restrictions have been imposed by @MumbaiPolice .Please share and don’t panic. #Section144 #Mumbai — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2020

