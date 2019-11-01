Take the pledge to vote

Security Agents Spot a Gun inside Bag. It was a Toilet Paper Roll

Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.

Associated Press

November 1, 2019
Security Agents Spot a Gun inside Bag. It was a Toilet Paper Roll
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.

Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.

Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.

TSA says it gave the man the option to place it in a checked bag, hand it off to a companion or surrender it. He decided to give it to TSA.

