Security Agents Spot a Gun inside Bag. It was a Toilet Paper Roll
Travelers are not permitted to bring real or replica firearms through security checkpoints.
(AP)
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty Airport uncovered a more decorative than deadly item when they checked a passenger’s carry-on.
Agents on Tuesday thought there was a gun in the bag when they put it through the X-ray machine. However, a closer inspection revealed a gun-shaped toilet paper roller. The realistic replica gun was designed to spin paper instead of bullets.
TSA says it gave the man the option to place it in a checked bag, hand it off to a companion or surrender it. He decided to give it to TSA.
