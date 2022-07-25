Security Guard Sobbing as Kendrick Lamar Performs 'Love' Will Hit You Right in the Feels

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has kicked off The Big Steppers Tour to promote his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which was released in the month of May. Now, during one of his latest performances in Texas’ Houston, the lyrics of one of his tracks left a security guard in tears. A clip of the guard wiping his tears while listening to Lamar has gone viral on the internet.

In the viral clip, Kendrick Lamar is seen performing Love, one of his hit tracks from the critically acclaimed 2017 album DAMN. Meanwhile, the viral security guard in question who is standing underneath the stage can be seen wiping his tears as he sings along with the rapper. Take a look at the viral clip below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online it went viral on multiple social media platforms. The viral guard was later identified to be Devyn Stanford, who does event security for a living. Stanford responded to his viral clip on TikTok to explain the reason why he got so emotional during Kendrick Lamar’s performance. Stanford stated that the lyrics of Lamar’s song meant everything to him. In addition to this, when he saw everyone around pouring their emotions out as they jammed to the song, he couldn’t control himself.

Stanford in the comment section of the viral video wrote, “That’s me in the post y’all. This song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions…definitely love getting paid to do this.”

For anyone who doesn’t know, here’s the reason why he was crying: pic.twitter.com/IFtRgPyWCJ — St3v3_H4rv3y (@StevenCharlesII) July 24, 2022

A pool of fans reacted to the clip supporting the security guard. A user wrote, “Showing emotion is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

Another added that this song of Lamar holds a special place in their heart as well, “Y’all wondering how he crying to it but y’all don’t know what kinda memories and moments he might have attached to that song. This song definitely holds a special place for me too.”

One more stated how music is a powerful tool that can struck the emotional chord of many, “I heard this song at a certain emotional moment and cried too. Music is powerful. Nothing wrong with emotions.”

A Twitterati claimed that the rapper got through the security person in his time of struggle, “Everyone has their own struggles. Kendrick got him thru his clearly.”

The viral video has garnered over 12.9 thousand retweets and over one lakh likes on the micro-blogging site.

