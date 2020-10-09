'Seduce a Man for Immunity?' Bigg Boss 14 Faces Backlash Over Objectifying Women for a Task

It has just been a week that TV reality show Bigg Boss started with its 14th season and it is already running into controversies. The show is know for verbal duels, mud-slinging and other conflicts and dramas unfolding between the contestants. However, this time it is about a task which many people on the Internet has called raunchy and objectifying women.

In the task, the women contestants were seen 'seducing' Sidhart Shukla with a 'steamy' rain dance. The contestants included Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia. The women were required to woo Sidhart while other house inmates cheered for them.

The task has drawn ire from the viewers and people have called out the show for its blatant sexism and objectification of women. Netizens called for boycott of the show with Boycott Bigg Boss trending on Twitter.

#BoycottBB14.@ColorsTV we witness so many rape cases everyday and this is what you are promoting? objectifying women on NTV for a "task"? Its time that we should raise our voice against it and #BoycottBB14(copied) pic.twitter.com/G2XQGatcnI — Be Positive (@sayantidey13) October 7, 2020

U have to seduce a man for immunity and the man gonna tell who seduced him better :)Wow... Just wow :) https://t.co/KjYgtRVGy4 — Y (@behnaam_y) October 8, 2020

Vulgarity is no ENTERTAINMENT. Shame on colors and salman Is this what u mean by family show. U idiots then u blame govts. that why rapes are increasing. Tum itni dharmik cheez dikhaoge to kya hoga u shit.#BoycottBB14 pic.twitter.com/SOlZXXWOO5 — King S (@KingS21697049) October 7, 2020

Using girls as prop and boys as a meal, telling them to seduce. the men are not a tool and the girls are not a prop. Showing this kind of vulgarity for the sake of task is not acceptable. It's a cringefest. #BoycottBB14 — katha (@daffahojaosare) October 7, 2020

This season trying to normalize objectifying women. cheap #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

There are better ways for entertainment.. and honesty, this doesn't even look like entertaining. It's absurd, vile and vulgar. Cheap #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

I'm shook at how others inside are enjoying and hooting in the promo. This goes on fucking national television, do they even realise that! The amount of audience they have, the makers should be a bit aware about the influence the show has.#BoycottBB14 — Zavi (@SanaKiFakeID) October 7, 2020

The show premiered on Colors TV on October 3. Among many firsts, the house has three seniors this time. These are the participants from previous seasons of the reality show. Gauhar Khan, Shiddhart Shukla and Hina Khan, who appeared in the previous seasons are leading the way and the freshers have to be determined as nothing inside the house comes easy unless they win it for themselves.