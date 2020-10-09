BUZZ

'Seduce a Man for Immunity?' Bigg Boss 14 Faces Backlash Over Objectifying Women for a Task

In the task, the women contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia, were seen 'seducing' Sidhart Shukla with a 'steamy' rain dance.

Buzz Staff

It has just been a week that TV reality show Bigg Boss started with its 14th season and it is already running into controversies. The show is know for verbal duels, mud-slinging and other conflicts and dramas unfolding between the contestants. However, this time it is about a task which many people on the Internet has called raunchy and objectifying women.

In the task, the women contestants were seen 'seducing' Sidhart Shukla with a 'steamy' rain dance. The contestants included Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli and Pavitra Punia. The women were required to woo Sidhart while other house inmates cheered for them.

The task has drawn ire from the viewers and people have called out the show for its blatant sexism and objectification of women. Netizens called for boycott of the show with Boycott Bigg Boss trending on Twitter.

The show premiered on Colors TV on October 3. Among many firsts, the house has three seniors this time. These are the participants from previous seasons of the reality show. Gauhar Khan, Shiddhart Shukla and Hina Khan, who appeared in the previous seasons are leading the way and the freshers have to be determined as nothing inside the house comes easy unless they win it for themselves.

