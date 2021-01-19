'See You At Gabba': Tim Paine's Sledge to Ashwin Goes Viral as India Script Memorable Test Win

India came to Gabba. India saw. India conquered.

An unbeaten, quick-paced half-century by Rishabh Pant (89*) on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane helped India break Australia's 32-year unbeaten winning streak at the Gabba, thereby retaining the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1 on Tuesday. The victory was even more special as the inexperienced side was playing without the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Chasing a target of 328 set by Australia, Shubman Gill (91) laid the perfect foundation for Team India while Chesteshwar Pujara's lengthy yet defiant fifty ensured the visitors did not lose any wickets in their endeavour.

With India inching closer to the victory line, Pant shifted gears and a handy innings by Washington Sundar (22) helped the former go for the kill.

As social media erupted in joy witnessing a young side script a memorable win at the Gabba with Pant hitting the winning runs, several cricket fans including injured Ashwin's wife was immediately reminded of Australian captain Tim Paine's exchange with the spinner.

Australian skipper Tim Paine did not have the best of days on the final day of the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With each passing minute the frustration for Australia kept growing, all the more for skipper Paine, who had dropped Pant twice - once on 3 -- and that came to a head against Ashwin in the final hour of play. Ashwin, who had played well over 100 balls by that time and looked at ease was Paine's target, as the Aus skipper was heard on the stump mic sledging the Indian off-spinner, but little did he realise that Ashwin would give it back to him in kind.

Paine - See You at GABBA mateAshwin - Come to India, it will be your last series 😂pic.twitter.com/y3EKafxRON — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 19, 2021

Paine started the chatter telling Ashwin he couldn't wait for India to come to the Gabba. Ashwin though responded with, "I can't wait for you to come to India, that will be your last series". Clearly rattled, Paine retorted with, "your teammates don't even like you," followed by an R-rated rant. Ashwin, about to take strike, then pulled out to further frustrate the Australian.

Ashwin's wife Prithi Ashwin was amongst the first on Twitter to hilariously mock Paine's words.

SEE YOU AT THE GABBA MATE. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 19, 2021

Tim Paine: See you at the GABBAAjinkya Rahane: GAPPA bass — Pranav. (@pranavkudav) January 19, 2021

Tim Paine- Cant wait to see you at Gabba, mate.Rishabh Pant- Aaja beta. — Dr Shivam (@Shivamda) January 19, 2021

Following the 2-1 win by India over Australia, India's PM Narendra Modi tweeted saying: "We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours."