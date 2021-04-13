Seema Gurnani, 26-Year-old Food and Travel Blogger from Vijayawada, Dies Due to Covid-19

The uncertainty of life and the cruel machinations of the coronavirus has yet again snuffed out the life of another young person. 26-year-old food blogger from Vijayawada and founder of the very popular food and travel blog Panda Reviewz, Seema Gurnani succumbed to the Covid-19 recently. Seema had contracted the virus sometime in March and passed away on April 4, reports said.

The young woman started her food blog Panda Reviewz in 2016 and it soon became a very popular and trusted source for authentic and amazing food in Vijayawada and later from other parts of the country and even outside soon after. Seema, who had a travelled extensively for her blog had documented both street food and other places where people could try out the best kind of cuisine from wherever she travelled.

A huge lover of street food, Seema had her own unique style while presenting food from every nook and cranny. “Restaurants have multiple ways to market. But there are these authentic street food outlets that serve some really delicious veg and non-veg options. I try writing more about them so that people get to taste some real incredible Andhra food," she was quoted as saying by the The News Minute.

Starting off as a non-vegetarian, Seema however, soon turned a vegetarian and her blog became one of the most authentic and reliable ways for folks to know where to turn to for delicious food.

Seema had last posted her review on March 11 and talked about the Trippy Tree Café in Vijayawada. Seema’s friends and fans mourned her on social media platforms and condolences poured in from everywhere.

A relative of Seema also took to Facebook to announce the news of her passing away. “It’s the saddest when your story is left incomplete! Seema Gurnani you were a great food blogger, influencer and owner of Panda Reviewz and cousin sister in-law. Life is so fragile, spend it doing what you love and with the people you care about the most. Take COVID seriously, it can affect anyone! RIP Seema," the post said.

Seema, who earlier worked in Hyderabad and was an avid traveller, had quit her job a couple years back and taken to full time blogging for food.

