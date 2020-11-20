Seen Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey's Viral Interview? No, It Was Not Shot Face-to-Face

Recently, former US President Barack Obama appeared on an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV series where the two discussed numerous matters including the global pandemic, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's victory in the US Elections and Obama's latest book -- A Promised Land.

The interview, as a matter of fact, coincided with the release of the book and serves as a mini preview of sorts for those who haven't been able to get their hands on the copy yet.

In the interview, Obama talked about why he had been personally invested in Joe Biden's campaign and why he believes that the new President of the United States along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are just what America needs at present. Taking a dig at Donald Trump, Obama said that he would like to have a president who does "not routinely lie."

On a lighter note, Obama also talked about what he had been doing during the pandemic at home while Winfrey said that she hadn't stepped out of the house in eight months.

While many were engrossed in the interview, they failed to notice that Obama and Winfrey were actually not in the same room when interaction happened. Winfrey shared a behind-the-scenes video on Twitter, where she mentions that Obama was in a studio in Washington whereas Winfrey was at her home in California -- two opposite ends of the country. Look as closely as you can, we dare you to spot the difference:

Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house 😂 pic.twitter.com/ysNBpo7IEv — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) November 19, 2020

This is how Twitter reacted:

This is incredible. So many wonderfully talented people making things happen under new circumstances this year. https://t.co/nTeOzk9OmS — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 19, 2020

Damn I miss President Obama being the President. 😍 https://t.co/QNqs7lBX8a — King David (@brklyndick) November 19, 2020

This is so cool. Power of technology indeed! https://t.co/yvX5Rw9KXh — Parth Buch (@paarthbuch) November 19, 2020

Damn, this is crazy! https://t.co/4jpI7gTdLH — Tayo Aina Films (@tayoainafilms) November 19, 2020

both depressed and impressed by this technology https://t.co/9GZ3qxZHFe — nick grimshaw (@grimmers) November 19, 2020

Obama's "tell-all" memoir "A Promised Land" has been ruffling feathers since the first day of its release. Be it the rather untoward dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi or his comments on former chief Sonia Gandhi and former Indian PM Rahul Gandhi, the book has already caused waves in India.

But that's not all that Obama wrote about in his memoir. Excerpts from the book that deal with India's problems with caste, poverty, rivalry with Pakistan, and political nepotism are being widely shared.