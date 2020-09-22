Seen it Yet? Twitter Reminding Us to #WearAMask By Replacing Like Button With Masked Face

Twitter has once more done something unique as part of the microblogging site's quirky additions to its looks, making it a fun experience for the users.

At a time when safeguarding ourselves by wearing masks and using santisers have become the priority, the social media platform did their bit to remind us of the significance of the face cover, lest you forget.

#WearAMask is currently trending on Twitter.

The social media platform has replaced the like button's heart emoji to a face with a mask emoji. So, like any tweet that has #WearAMask in it and you will see a masked face emoji, instead of the regular heart.

The only thing we want going viral is this Tweet#WearAMask — Twitter (@Twitter) September 21, 2020

Netizens who realised the change then expressed their joy by going on a liking spree and commenting. Check out these 'masky' comments:

If you #WearAMask hit the ♥️ button for a sweet surprise — Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) September 22, 2020

Eee the like button becomes a small masked smiley if you use #WearAMask — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) September 22, 2020

This is not the first time Twitter has come up with such unique messages. In July this year, the microblogging platform replaced the LGBTQ rainbow pride flag with heart emoji to celebrate the community.

But this #WearAMask initiative comes at a very important time. While the world is struggling to survive in the pandemic, many leaders-- politicians included-- have many times forgotten how to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, thousands of masks and gloves, hundreds of sanitiser bottles and face shields, touch-free operation of doors, and COVID-19 tests for an estimated 4,000 people including MPs and staff members — several arrangements have been made for the 18-day Parliament session from September 14 that would be held under the shadow of a pandemic for the first time ever. Frequent sanitisation of the entire parliament complex will also be carried out, while arrangements have been made to sanitise various parliamentary papers as well as footwear and cars of MPs, officials said.

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Forgot to Wear a Face Mask in the Stands, But Proved He's Not a Covidiot

Frisking of people will also make way for touch-less security scanning, while thermal scanning will also be totally touch-free. The first-of-its-kind monsoon session will see Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sitting in two different shifts, while special seating arrangements have been made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines. For making the entire Parliament complex a safe zone in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu have held extensive discussions with officials of the Home Ministry, Health Ministry, ICMR and the DRDO.

As per the standing operating procedures finalised for holding the session from September 14 till October 1, MPs and staff of secretariats of both houses, as also the media personnel covering the proceedings, will be asked to undergo COVID-19 test at least 72 hours before the start of the session.