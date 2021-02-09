Seen the Viral Video of 'Bride' Laughing at Her Wedding? This is the Real Story Behind it

A video of a "bride" laughing hysterically at her wedding has gone viral on social media. For the past few days, most of you may have come across the video on social media or on WhatsApp forwards.

The 45-seconds-long video was shared on Twitter on February 5 and has caused a laugh riot on the internet. The video shot during a wedding ceremony features the bride and the groom on stage getting their pictures clicked by the photographer.

Three seconds into the video, the photographer pushes the groom out of the frame and starts clicking only the bride, while the guy patiently watches him standing from the corner. While clicking her, the photographer holds the bride’s chin in an attempt to click her close up, when something unexpected but hilarious happens.

The groom smacks the photographer on his back angrily, while the bride falls on the stage, laughing. "Udhar photo ni khinch sakte the? (You couldn’t click from there?)," asks the groom and walks off the stage.

The bride's reaction, however, was exactly opposite to her husband's. In the video that has gone viral, she can be sitting and rolling on the stage after the incident.

The video was first shared on Twitter by Twitter user Renuka Mohan.

I just love this Bride 👇😛😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UE1qRbx4tv— Renuka Mohan (@Ease2Ease) February 5, 2021

However, the real story behind the video was revealed when the woman in the clip replied to the original tweet. Anikriti Chowhan, a young actor from Chhattisgarh, claimed that the clip was actually a scene from her movie. Having thanked Mohan for sharing the video, she said that the video was from the time she shot a movie.

Ye meri movie shoot k time ki vdo h !! 😅 Thank u for sharing pic.twitter.com/DaN4jONJEQ— Anikriti Chowhan (@ChowhanAnikriti) February 6, 2021

She also shared the clip on her Instagram handle and said that the scene was from her movie, "Darling Pyaar Jhukta Nahi."

Chowhan also shared a video on YouTube where she talked about the viral video at length. By now, the original video has over 15,000 retweets and more than 68,000 likes on Twitter.