'Seh Lenge Thoda Sa': Twitterati's Bittersweet Feeling as Lockdown Gets Extended to May 3

'Seh Lenge Thoda Sa': Twitterati's Bittersweet Feeling as Lockdown Gets Extended to May 3

Though most of the people have been calling for the curbs to be kept in place to ‘break the chain’, the humorous side of the Twitter couldn’t control but shell out memes to keep up the spirits.

Sana Fazili
  • Last Updated: April 14, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nation-wide lockdown by another three weeks on Tuesday morning. The lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus has now been extended to May 3. Though most of the people have been calling for the curbs to be kept in place to ‘break the chain’ of virus spread, the humourous side of the Twitter couldn’t control but shell out memes to keep up the spirits.

However important the lockdown and ‘stay at home’ directives are, they come with their fair share of boredom and monotony. And Twitterati tapped on it to get us some amazing memes.

Here are some of the memes which explained our feelings in just one picture:

