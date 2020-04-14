'Seh Lenge Thoda Sa': Twitterati's Bittersweet Feeling as Lockdown Gets Extended to May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of nation-wide lockdown by another three weeks on Tuesday morning. The lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus has now been extended to May 3. Though most of the people have been calling for the curbs to be kept in place to ‘break the chain’ of virus spread, the humourous side of the Twitter couldn’t control but shell out memes to keep up the spirits.
However important the lockdown and ‘stay at home’ directives are, they come with their fair share of boredom and monotony. And Twitterati tapped on it to get us some amazing memes.
Here are some of the memes which explained our feelings in just one picture:
All indians at After 3rd May— Manjul Panwar 🇮🇳 Stay Home, Save lives (@MYPanwar13) April 14, 2020
10 AM Announcement #IndiaFightsCorona#modispeech #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/Y1hBMP8rUn
PM " #Lockdown2 will remain till 3rd May "— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) April 14, 2020
Whatsapp Admins : 3+5×20/56(20) pic.twitter.com/CcWJsePQLz
#Lockdown2— Bae_shali (@bae_shali) April 14, 2020
*Introverts after knowing lockdown extended till 3rd of May* pic.twitter.com/0xq9jcrJfa
After hearing about the extension of lockdown:#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/kwsVXk6xzO— swati__jaiswal (@swati__jaiswal) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2 extended till 3 May— ℃нιяαg (@ChiragSRKian) April 14, 2020
Lockdown 3 will be extended till 20 May. pic.twitter.com/2yMZkMmmM8
Mat utho Anarkali lockdown 3rd May tak extend ho chuka hai #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/XXhpXlpVYY— swati__jaiswal (@swati__jaiswal) April 14, 2020
#Lockdown2 till 3rd May— Mohit (@Mohitt05) April 14, 2020
My family members to me And
Me to my family members... pic.twitter.com/UmZ0CJCS6H
#Lockdown2— BAWAL at Home 🔥 (@BawalHuMe) April 14, 2020
vegetarian, non-drinker, non-smoker people: pic.twitter.com/3neFWd9bSl
Extension of lockdown till 3 may...— ReviewMaster Vikrant (@RMVikrant) April 14, 2020
Somkers and People who don't have alcohol 😹😆#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/FdSUkdK5xq
#Lockdown2#Lockdown2Point0#Lockdownextention— Ranjan K Sahoo (@Ooranjan) April 14, 2020
All indians at After 3rd May
10 AM Announcement pic.twitter.com/CNcTS3nx2i
Extrovert People who was planing to go out with friends on 15 April#Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/CCsr19nh0f— Yennefer ❤ (@tintintiding) April 14, 2020