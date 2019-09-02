Take the pledge to vote

Sehwag's 2007 World Cup Picture Prompts Netizens to Share Stories of Their Own Disappointments

The picture soon went viral on the social media site with hundreds of netizens leaving hilarious comments on Sehwag’s poser.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
He may have quit the game but Virender Sehwag surely knows how to get the crowds going.

The former dashing Indian batsman recently shared a throwback picture from India’s disastrous 2007 World Cup campaign; he can be seen cupping his face in disappointment while teammates Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Dinesh Karthik look on anxiously.

"When did you last react like this?" he asked his followers, adding the hashtag #CantSeeThis.

When did you last react like this #cantseethis

The picture soon went viral on the social media site with hundreds of netizens leaving hilarious comments on Sehwag’s poser.

Sehwag's teammate from the 2007 World Cup, Harbhajan Singh, had one of the funniest responses to the post. "After watching this picture that why did u put this up," he wrote.

Others joked that the last time they had struck such a pose was “after getting the question paper in exam," and "today when mom said she will make chicken but made karela."

"After watching Saaho," a third one who clearly wasn’t impressed with the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer said, while another responded: "When Sunday was a working day."

Several others said they were equally upset by India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup when the Men in Blue were trounced in the nail-biting semi-final of the tournament by New Zealand.

Also Watch

