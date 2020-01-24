All-Rounder? Sehwag's Twitter Video of Kid Licking Lollypop in School Assembly Will Evoke Nostalgia
One of the students in the video shared by Virender Sehwag is seen with a lollypop attached to one of his fingers. He then proceeds to lick the candy while reciting the prayers.
File image of Virender Sehwag / Getty.
Remember your school days when you used to wake up and rush to attend the morning prayers, barely managing to keep your eyes open and standing in a queue with your hands folded? Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently tweeted a video that is evoking nostalgia.
In the video, a child is seen licking a lollypop as his schoolmates sing in chorus during the morning prayer.
The 30-second video shows students singing ‘Itni shakti hume dena data’ with their hands folded. One of the students is seen with a lollypop attached to one of his fingers. He then licks the lollypop between the prayers.
Sehwag asked his followers on social media if they can relate to the video and remember doing the same.
Is bachhe ka alag hi Jalwa hai ! Who all remembered themselves looking at his harkat ? pic.twitter.com/e0Cmwkf5nG— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 22, 2020
The viral video has garnered over 17 lakh views, over 25,000 likes and a slew of comments.
Most of the users found the clip funny and said it took them down memory lane. Some even shared what they did in their school days, while a few asked Sehwag if he has done the same.
Here’s how people reacted to the video:
I think he will become a politician.— RK (@RKthepatriot) January 22, 2020
Hahaha 👌👌👌👌👌👌 i love this type of child.— mukesh kr (@mukeshdiplomate) January 22, 2020
He is perfect all rounder— puran thakur (@puranthakur9) January 23, 2020
Virender Sehwag is quite active on social media and he often shares funny clips and videos for his fans and followers.
