Selena Gomez Kicks Off Controversy After Standing On Books In New Advertisement

Singer Selena Gomez is receiving backlash on Twitter for her latest ad campaign for Puma.

An image of the 27-year-old standing atop a pile of books with her shoes, for the campaign of Puma’s SG x PUMA AW19 Fall/ Winter 2019 collection, has surfaced on twitter, which is causing an outrage among Desi netizens.

Twitter user Ishita Yadav point this out by saying how, “Don’t stand on books with your shoes on, you’ll fail all exams.”

Don’t stand on books with your shoes on, you’ll fail all exams. 😱 https://t.co/xh4sDZafan — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) November 28, 2019

The post created a stir on twitter, with many slamming the singer for disrespecting books, or the source of knowledge. Another user wrote, “Even bare feet, you just CANNOT stand on books. Well I still follow it though.”

Many joked about the incident to say how their desi mothers would have reacted on seeing someone standing on book. “PTSD from that pic. My mom would've slapped me to oblivion if I stepped on books with shoes on,” joked one user.

PTSD from that pic. My mom would've slapped me to oblivion if I stepped on books with shoes on. — Grandly Dude (@GrandlyD) November 28, 2019

Another wrote, “An Indian: You're stand on books, Maa Saraswati will strictly punish for this. Selena Gomez: Oh sorry, sorry! Somebody has edited this picture.”

Others had some more creative comments.

Vidya mata paap lagayengi — Dalal Mama (@iDALALMAMA) November 28, 2019

Hahahahahaha took me back to school 😆 — Ajmira Shaikh (@Soberphobiccc) November 28, 2019

@PUMA Books in Hinduism are considered Goddess Saraswati and in Islam the very first verse of the Qur'an reads, “Among you the Most Generous is Who taught by the pen, taught man that which he knew not."You are insulting our composite culture by such advertisements. — جاوید سوری (@JavedSuri) November 29, 2019

Why is she stepping on the books? Not acceptable. — Habibah Qamar (@Qamarhabibah) November 28, 2019

According to the brand’s press release, the new collection features “rugby-inspired apparel, footwear and accessories for an effortlessly chic look.”

On the work front, Selena’s Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now, which released recently, are commercially successful already with the former song peaked at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.

