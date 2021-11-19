Selena Gomez Made 'Masala Chai' and Indians Are Ready With Their Kulhads

Whenever international celebrities tour India, they never miss tasting the lip-smacking delicious food here. A number of videos have surfaced on the internet, featuring the priceless reaction of celebs when they first tried Indian food. The latest to get added to the list is the international music sensation, Selena Gomez. In one of the latest episodes of the HBO Max show ‘Selena + Chef’, the singer was seen exploring her culinary skills. Selena brushes up her cooking skills with the help of master chefs. She was seen cooking Indian food under the guidance of celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi. Selena also made herself a cup of masala chai to drink along with some the food.

The singer was left speechless for a moment as she had tasted chai for the first time in her life. The video, which captured this moment, was uploaded on YouTube by a fan account and has so far received more than three million views. In the snippet from Selena + Chef Season 3 Episode 3, Padma taught the singer how to make prawn curry and rice. The video also holds her reaction once she tastes those dishes for the first time.

The clip uploaded on the YouTube channel featured the whole process of how Selena learned to make masala chai. As Padma explained, first, she had to cut ginger into pieces and put them into a pan of boiling water. Next, she added 3 spoons of tea leaves and stirred them. It was followed by adding 4 cloves, half a teaspoon of cardamom powder and 3 teaspoons of brown sugar. Padma also directed herto add a little bit of honey.

In the clip, it was noticed that Selena had a hard time pronouncing the word cardamom, which left netizens in splits. However, the majority of people were thoroughly impressed with the colour of Selena’s masala tea and loved her reaction. Some even opined that the colour of Selena’s tea was way better than the chef’s.

