Self Love is All You Need: Brazil Man Marries Himself After Breakup With Fiancé

Self-love is one of the most essential things in today’s world. But if there was a competition going on to measure the expression of self-love, this Brazilian man is sure to make it to the list.

Dr DiogoRabelo from Bahia, Brazil, recently got married to himself promising to look after and take care of his better half which is him!

The facial rejuvenation doctor walked down the aisle by himself, got his dream wedding on a beach, created memories with friends and close ones but the only catch was him being the only person of attraction. However, this was not the original plan.

Diogo was going to wed Vitor Bueno this year after getting engaged to her in November last year. But things didn't go as planned and the couple split early in this year. Diogo decided to go on with the ceremony and tied the knot with himself at a resort in Itacare, Bahia, on October 16.

His loving pictures on Instagram been really popular with thousands of likes on each post.

According to reports, 40 of his original 50 guests had attended the wedding ceremony and blessed this union. Diogo looked ethereal in a white suit, walking down the aisle, choking up while giving a speech and posing with near and dear ones.

day. Thereafter he packs up his wedding ring with great care, practises his marriage vow and takes the oath with utter respect and satisfaction.

This is not a novel event though. In 2015, New Yorker Kevin Nadal had married himself. Speaking to The Guardian, Nadal had shared that he wanted to celebrate single life and hence he decided to get married to himself, an emotion Diogo shares as well.