Self-operated 3D Model of Secunderabad Railway Station Installed to Assist Travelers

The South Central Railway (SCR) has installed an indigenously-developed 3D model of Secunderabad railway station for easy identification of various passenger amenity locations by rail users.

The three-dimensional (3D) model display, installed near the entrance of platform no. 10, is self-operated, user-friendly equipment to identify the location of various passenger amenities available in the station.

To facilitate the passenger in locating the amenities available at the station or on a particular platform, the Secunderabad Division had come up with an innovative idea and developed a 3D model of station covering all the amenities available there. It has been developed indigenously by the staff of Diesel Loco Shed, Kazipet.

According to SCR officials, 24 buttons are provided in the unit and each button is connected to the particular amenity in the layout.

When a passenger pushes the button for a particular amenity, they get a scrolling indication of that amenity and also a LED light is illuminated at the place of amenity and concerned platform in the unit.

A dot-matrix display is used to display the location as selected with the help of keyboard. This model is helpful in locating almost all passenger amenities available on all platforms in the station premises like retiring rooms, help desk, wheelchairs, waiting halls, lifts, escalators, foot over bridges, refreshment stalls, water taps etc.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, appreciated the staff and officers of Diesel Shed, Kazipet for developing an innovative and easy to operate equipment for better serving the rail passengers.

He also applauded the efforts of Anand Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Secunderabad and his team for the initiative which is a first of its kind in the zone.

Secunderabad is one of the major railway stations of the SCR with an average daily footfall of more than 1.8 lakh passengers. In the normal time, the station handles around 240 passenger trains each day, which includes suburban services also.

This station has 10 platforms and all the prescribed and standard amenities are provided across the station for the benefit of the rail passengers.