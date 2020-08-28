Self-reliant Tribals Put Up Posters to Thank Sonu Sood For Recognizing Their Efforts in Building Roads in AP

Sonu Sood is back at it again, being the hero we need!

The Bollywood actor became a household name in the last few months since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Bollywood actor has been at the forefront of relief efforts, emerging as the real hero to many, many Indians.

Sonu Sood, like a good samaritan, sent hundreds of migrants back home through private buses in the midst of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic and ensured that everyone reached home safe. Sood has been supporting people who reach out to him through social media ever since the lockdown.

Additionally, he has also provided Mumbai police 25,000 face shields to battle COVID-19.

Now, he has even won recognition for highlighting self-reliant tribals to build roads in Andhra Pradesh.

The tribal residents of Kodama-Bari village in Saluru mandal of Vizianagaram district had laid a road on a stretch of 4 km to their village by themselves, solving the perennial problem which they said had been ignored by the authorities.

Their efforts caught the attention of actor Sonu Sood who heaped praises on the initiative on his Twitter handle, with the promise that he would visit the village soon.

“As many as 200 families living in Kodama are dependant on Bari in the neighbouring Odisha for all their needs. With no road to the village, the residents had been enduring untold hardships. Pregnant women were being shifted the hospital on dolis. Vexed with the wait for the authorities to lay a road, the residents decided to took it on themselves,” People Awareness Forum president Kalisetti Appala Naidu told The Hindu.

The actor further promised that he would pay a visit to the village soon. “I will soon come and visit you guys. you will inspire the nation,” Sood posted on Twitter.

Now tribals have put up posters showing Sonu Sood's support on Twitter.

With the kaccha road works almost complete, tribals in Kodama panchayat put up posters of @SonuSood at different points to thank him for the recognition. #Vizianagaram #AndhraPradesh. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UW5OUlmh8F — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 27, 2020

3-time Salur MLA Peedika Rajanna Dora from @YSRCParty writes letter urging @SonuSood to visit the tribal hamlets. pic.twitter.com/azACC7BclU — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 27, 2020

Sood also shared these videos on Twitter and called it "New India."

This is HISTORY. I want the Nation to follow this. NEW INDIA 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/1FPecFqXUD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2020

We have our own ROAD now. 💙Hope we get to inspire many more villages around the country to take the responsibility of doing everything on our own. No need to wait for anybody because “WE CAN DO IT “🏆 https://t.co/kagdIlJaVd — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 27, 2020

Naidu added that Sood is already a real hero for the State. “Mr. Sood gifted a tractor to a poor farmers’ family in Chittoor district recently. His visit to the tribal village will certainly motivate the people,” Naidu further told The Hindu.

Sonu Sood really is the good Samaritan we need!