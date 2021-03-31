'Self Study, Not Coaching': Young IPS Officer on Twitter Shares Tips to Crack UPSC Exam

Cracking competitive exams requires a lot of hardwork. But more hardwork alone doesn’t pay off, working well in the right direction with proper guidance is the mantra that coaches and teachers swear by. And what better resource to consult for cracking the exams than those who have qualified the exams. That is what Lakshey Pandey is doing. The young officer is using his social media to help the UPSC aspirants with some handy tips and tricks to crack the exam. Pandey cleared his UPSC exam in 2018 and serves in the Delhi Police as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). “Simple strategy on How to start preparation for UPSC civil services exam," Pandey wrote on Twitter as he shared hand-written notes and tips and tricks for the competitive exams. “Minimum books and maximum revision. Solving and revising the tests," the officer says is the key tip for the exam.

Simple strategy on How to start preparation for UPSC civil services exam . Note - Self study is better than any coaching. Key Tip - minimum books and maximum revision . Solving and revising the tests . (This is based on personal experience and selected candidate’s reviews) pic.twitter.com/lakBdZgGW8 — Lakshay Pandey (@lakshay_cop) March 30, 2021

He has mentioned books that the aspirants should consult for the exam and has also given the break-up of the day for the duration of preparation. “Read newspapers, but not more than an hour," he suggests. The day-wise timetable and other tips provided by the officer have been helpful for many aspirants who are flooding the comments section to thank him. The tweet has been going viral on social media. Take a look at some of the comments on his post:

Exam time comes with its own anxieties, apprehensions and struggles. The past one year of pandemic has particularly been difficult for the aspirants as coaching classes have been shut for mostly and online classes haven’t been as effective. In such turbulent times, handy tips like these through social media come as a guiding light for aspirants.