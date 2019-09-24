'Selfless' Plumber Fixes Old Lady's Boiler for Free, Internet Donates Love and Rs 7 Lakh

Social media is all praise for a British plumber who charged nothing for repairing a boiler for a 91-year-old woman with leukaemia.

Plumber James Anderson from Burnley has inspired many others to emulate his selfless his act. Anderson also assured the elderly woman that his company would "be available to help her and keep her as comfortable as possible".

As the news of James Anderson generosity went viral, he received donations worth 80,000 pounds (approximately Rs 7 lakh) from across the world.

A photo of the bill was originally shared on Facebook by the woman's daughter Christine Rowland, before it was shared and gradually went viral ion Twitter and Instagram. People could not stop praising and lauding James Anderson for his humanitarian gesture.

Since being shared, the post has received 30K likes.

A number of people commented on the gesture with one person writing, “Just proves that Angels do walk this earth,” while another posted, “That’s fantastic! Oh that there were more people like him around!.” A third person even wrote, “How lovely to be on call 24 hours for her to keep her safe and warm for 00.00 you should be upgraded to a Saint because no words can express the goodness of your heart.”

According to BBC, James, who is originally from Liverpool, used to work as a bin man before he became a plumber in 1998. He has been running Depher - Disabled & Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Repair - as a non-for-profit plumbing company since March 2017.

"There are too many elderly and disabled people suffering in silence," he explains. They don't like asking for help. They don't want to be a burden. We take away the burden, the stigma," James was quoted in the report.

He further said that the company's work "stops them getting into debt" and helps them regain an independence they fear they may lose "if they think they can't afford repair costs".

James told The Sun that after his gesture for the elderly patient went viral, he had received 79,767 pounds from all across the world. “We don’t just have to do Lancashire now. I’m going to be ringing local engineers in the wider area,” Anderson told the daily.

“People are talking about doing it in America, France and Australia, and they’re all going to contact me to get advice and guidance as to how to do it in their countries,” the 52-year-old added.

Anderson along with his team has repaired a number of fixtures for over 2,000 seniors and low-income homeowners and his company’s website bears the testament to it — with images showing people who have received the help. He collected funds and paid for the materials and supplies needed for the repairs through a GoFundMe page.

