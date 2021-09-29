Sending Jeff Bezos Giant '2' Statue: Elon Musk After Becoming World's Richest Person

Elon Musk wants to send Jeff Bezos a giant statue of the digit ‘2’, as well as a silver medal. No, Musk has not been struck by a random bout of generosity. The digit and the medal are supposed to be digs at Bezos, whom Musk overtook as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. With a net worth of $213 billion, SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss Musk overtook the Amazon CEO on Monday. “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk wrote in an email to Forbes, it reported. Musk and Bezos can often be seen engaging in a playful feud, much of which spans out on social media. However, the space race between the two billionaires seems to not only have taken a bitter turn, but also turned legal, as early in August, Bezos sued America’s leading space agency, NASA, for giving a contract to Musk’s SpaceX.

Livemint reported that Musk gained around $13 billion in net worth over the past week as Tesla share prices surged. Only in March last year, Musk’s net worth was almost $90 billion less than Bezos’, Forbes reported. However, in August 2020, Bezos became the first ever to be worth $200 billion. Tesla shares surging led to Musk catching up and then becoming the world’s richest person in January this year for a brief period. As per the report, Bezos and Musk have held the title back and forth multiple times in 2021. As of Tuesday, however, Musk has come to be the richest person in the world again, with Bezos coming in at the second spot and Bernard Arnault, chief of French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, coming in third.

Bezos’ Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA’s decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is “an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System." It added it believes “the issues identified in this procurement and its outcomes must be addressed to restore fairness, create competition, and ensure a safe return to the Moon for America." Last month, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) sided with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration over its decision to pick a single lunar lander provider, rejecting Blue Origin’s protest.

That is not all Bezos has sued when it came to SpaceX. Amazon also asked the Federal Communications Commission to dismiss SpaceX’s latest amendment to its Starlink satellite network, which CNBC reported that “FCC dismissed the Starlink Gen2 amendment, calling it ‘a continuation of efforts by the Amazon family of companies to hinder competitors" and referencing Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA.'"

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here