Sensex, Nifty Came Crashing Down But Twitter Was Busy Exchanging Memes

Monday was a day of a bloodbath for the investors of the stock market as the figures came crashing down at the start of the new trading week. Both the major indexes of the market recorded drops of around 3.5 per cent at the end of the trade. While the Sensex crashed almost 1708 points, Nifty closed below the 14, 350 level. The sharp fall is being attributed to the state of panic among the investor due to the recent spike of COVID- 19.

The BSE Sensex closed at 47, 883 points after recording a drop of 1707.94 points, its sharpest since February 26. The case for NSE’s Nifty was no different as it dropped 524.05 points before closing at 14, 310.80. According to a report in news agency PTI, the market crash resulted in the investor losing a whopping Rs 8.77 lakh crore and BSE listed share losing market capitalisation of over Rs 200 crore.

The havoc in the stock market soon started trending on the internet with netizens reacting to it. While for most of the investors there was nothing to even smile about the market crash, some investors and social media users took it with pinch of salt as they shared their reaction in memes, hoping that the market will bounce back stronger as it has every time after such sharp falls in the past

Baburao teach you the position“ how to hold stocks when it’s go ups and down ” #Nifty #Sensex pic.twitter.com/K0DA2cF2yY— The_Prateek (@theprateeek) April 12, 2021

#Sensex falls by 1600 points and#Nifty falls by 500 points....*Boom period in Indian economy after #COVID19 returns be like- pic.twitter.com/LmEslKIh0v— Neelam Yadav (@NeelamYadav05) April 12, 2021

Reaction of Bears on seeing crash in #Sensex and #Nifty be like: pic.twitter.com/APQkVcOdTK— Stock Ideas - That Stock guy (@StockIdeas6) April 12, 2021

With several states going for partial lockdowns and restrictions, investors are worried about the prospects of another lockdown following the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases. While the market is still trying to recover from the impact of lockdown last year, experts feel that another lockdown or even partial restrictions can badly affect the Indian economy. With major economic cities going under partial restriction, the picture doesn’t show any sign of improvement anytime soon. India has reported over 1.6 lakh new cases and 879 deaths yesterday.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here