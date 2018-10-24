GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Peace Out, Seoul: South Korea says It will Arrest Citizens who Smoke Pot in Canada

South Korea took a decidedly non-chill stance after government authorities announced that they would arrest any of its citizens found to be smoking cannabis in Canada, the second, and largest, country to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Shantanu David | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
Canada has become the second country after Uruguay to legalise possession and use of recreational cannabis. (Image: AP)
South Korea, which just awarded the Seoul Peace Prize to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, might want to take a leaf out of its own book. Ok, maybe not a leaf.

The East Asian democracy took a decidedly non-chill stance after government authorities announced that they would arrest any of its citizens found to be smoking cannabis in Canada, the second, and largest, country to legalize recreational marijuana use. The North American nation passed the historic judgement just a week ago, in a move that was welcomed by legal marijuana advocates around the world.

South Korean authorities weren't as enthusiastic, clearly. The Korea Times reported that Yoon Se-jin, the head of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, warned that smoking pot is treated as a serious offense within South Korea, and Korean smokers, who are subject to the laws of their country, could face up to five years in prison.

"Weed smokers will be punished according to the Korean law, even if they did so in countries where smoking marijuana is legal. There won't be an exception," he said.

The publication also reported that Korean police have said they plan to hold briefing sessions in Canada and Uruguay (the first country to fully legalize recreational marijuana use) to explain the risks of smoking marijuana to Korean residents.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs data reportedly indicates that about 23,000 Koreans with student visas are living in Canada.

PM Modi has been conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize for 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth. The Ministry of External Affairs' official Twitter handle stated that Modi expressed his gratitude for the prestigious honour, and in light of India's deepening partnership with the Republic of Korea, has accepted the award.



