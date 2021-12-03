Separated as Young Lovers, Karnataka Couple Reunites to Marry 35 Years Later

They say all you need is love. Indeed, this couple has proved that true love stands the test of time, even after 35 years. Jayamma and Chikkanna of Devaramuddanahalli village in Hassan district, Karnataka, were separated while young and in love by their parents who opposed the union. They had grown up in the same village and fell in love. Although both families knew each other well, Jayamma’s parents were adamant on not marrying their daughter to Chikkana, who was working as a construction labourer. They proceeded to marry her off to a groom of their choice. After marriage too, Jayamma continued to live in the same village with her husband. Unable to bear the loss, Chikkanna moved away to another village called Metagalli near Mysore and continued to work as a labourer. He chose not to remarry owing to his undying love for Jayamma.

Although they never met, Chikkanna used to get information on Jayamma’s whereabouts and events in her life from mutual friends and relatives. Jayamma was also not happy in her married life. She had birthed a son and continued to fulfil her ‘duties’ as a wife and mother. Owing to years of resentment, her husband deserted her and moved out of the house. Jayamma later shifted to Mysore to live with her son. Upon knowing about this update in Jayamma’s life, Chikkanna decided to get in touch. The couple rekindled their long lost love and decided to put a ring on it this time round.

“She was always in my thoughts. For whatever reasons we couldn’t unite then, we decided to start our lives together until the end. At least in our final years, we can be with each other just like how we used to dream once,” said a rather shy Chikkanna.

Jayamma’s son is 25 years old and working with the state transport department in Mysore. He is apparently unaware of his mother’s wedding. The couple wanted to keep it on the hush-hush. “By next year our son will get married. We will reveal our relationship after that,” said Chikkanna. He has already accepted Jayamma’s son as his own.

But, the news of their wedding went viral soon after. Four relatives from Chikkanna’s side were present during the wedding rituals that took place at Sri Cheluva Narayana Swamy Temple, Melukote. The bride and groom were dressed in bright colors and decked in floral garlands. While Jayamma donned a green sari and a moggina jade (floral braid), Chikkanna wore a cream attire for their long-awaited big day.

