Serena Williams is Right in Calling out Sexism at US Open. Male Players are Celebrated For 'Outburst'

At a news conference following her loss, Williams said she's seen male players call other umpires "several things."

"I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark," she said.

As Serena's apparent meltdown became a matter of controversy - it also exposed the double standards the sport has. Serena is right, after all. There are examples of other athletes having pulled off worse actions in the court - and getting away scott-free.



Djokovic Gets Into Argument With Same Umpire Carlos Ramos at French Open, multiple violations did not result in docked point or game. https://t.co/qkZv2SNE7O

Here’s Djokovic again telling Carlos Ramos he’s crap, resulting in multiple verbal warnings and zero point or game loss penalty. https://t.co/AJEbovDQVd



And here’s nick telling Ramos his umping is ‘fucking bullshit’ after being given a violation. No game penalty, no point penalty. https://t.co/7faFEqzSoW

Another one of nick screaming at Carlos Ramos for a foot fault, no point or game penalty. https://t.co/0PwEmINGWB



Here’s one from Andy Murray and Ramos, a violation resulting in Andy shouting “stupid umpiring” which does not result in a point loss or a game penalty. https://t.co/lvgxcYe7Yr

Nadal threatens Ramos here, after receiving a time violation. No point or game penalty followed. https://t.co/LPSLQbeX61



Here’s Andy Murray literally kicking a ball at an umpire. Does not receive a a warning, a violation penalty, a point penalty or a game penalty. https://t.co/XTzc8asMMk

Vandewegh tells umpire calls are baloney and asks how can you be that wrong? Does not receive violation, point penalty or game penalty. https://t.co/vvbGJX7zp8



Another one of Vandewegh with two code violations doing ... god knows what. No point or game penalty. https://t.co/uFMs9yVotk

Here’s Azeranka telling a chair off. No point penalty, no game penalty. https://t.co/7uYzhyc5e0



Another Azeranka meltdown: two violations and loses her shit. No game penalty. https://t.co/BQIg6TePEo

Emotion on Saturday gets you penalized.



Emotion on Sunday makes you famous.#USOpen2018 pic.twitter.com/9et91u5mmT



Andre Agassi yells at an umpire and screams “son of a bitch” at the US Open.



Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka deserved an umpire who knows better than to take points and games away in a Slam final. https://t.co/vZa3hv4CY2

I also am not saying she didn’t have a complete meltdown on court. She did. It sucked to watch. I wouldn’t have wanted to see any player combust like that. But the facts of inconsistencies stand. #usopen #serenawilliams #goat #ofalltime



The world just got a full taste of black womanhood.



Can’t win squarely. Can’t lose squarely. Can’t be on top at the same time. Can’t be emotional in public.



Naomi and Serena are both queens and we understand.#USOpen https://t.co/KticScowF1

Men like John McEnroe are celebrated for their spirit on the court. Women like Serena are told they need to quiet down and play nice. What a goddamn ridiculous double standard.#USOpen



Serena is 100% right. Male players are allowed to scream, curse, break rackets, yell at referees and they get away with most of it. She does it and she's penalized. It's sexist.

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.



Serena Williams was cheated because an umpire you've never heard of, Carlos Ramos, had his feelings hurt, and needed to exert his authority. Serena is right that it was unfair and wrong. Ramos should have been overruled, and his penalty should he never to umpire a match again.

Two gender-related points about #USOpen:



(1) Serena Williams is right that male and female players are judged differently. That's why only women get warnings for shirt changes.



(2) Naomi Osaka apologized to the crowd, even though she had absolutely nothing to apologize for.



Serena Williams didn't have a meltdown. She defended her honor on one of the grandest stages in a sport she's dominated for her entire adult life that continually disrespects her. Don't reduce her justified frustration to sexist behavioral stereotypes.

Would be nice if some of Serena’s male counterparts had her back and admitted they’ve said a lot worse to the umpire. I know I’ve heard A LOT worse from NBA players directed at refs.



