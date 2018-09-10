Serena Williams is Right in Calling out Sexism at US Open. Male Players are Celebrated For 'Outburst'
Serena William's outburst on court became controversy - but was it a thinly-veiled sexist double standard?
Serena came under the light for receiving a "code violation" for calling the umpire a "thief" and demanding an apology from the official.
"You're attacking my character," she said. "You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar," she fumed and Ramos handed her a game penalty for a third violation — verbal abuse — that put Osaka one game from victory at 5-3 in the second set.
The U.S. Open hit Williams with fines totaling $17,000 for three violations.
And Twitter, is pointing out that gender discrimination. Some of these examples involve the same umpire, Carlos Ramos.
Djokovic Gets Into Argument With Same Umpire Carlos Ramos at French Open, multiple violations did not result in docked point or game. https://t.co/qkZv2SNE7O
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Here’s Djokovic again telling Carlos Ramos he’s crap, resulting in multiple verbal warnings and zero point or game loss penalty. https://t.co/AJEbovDQVd
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
And here’s nick telling Ramos his umping is ‘fucking bullshit’ after being given a violation. No game penalty, no point penalty. https://t.co/7faFEqzSoW
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Another one of nick screaming at Carlos Ramos for a foot fault, no point or game penalty. https://t.co/0PwEmINGWB
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Here’s one from Andy Murray and Ramos, a violation resulting in Andy shouting “stupid umpiring” which does not result in a point loss or a game penalty. https://t.co/lvgxcYe7Yr
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Nadal threatens Ramos here, after receiving a time violation. No point or game penalty followed. https://t.co/LPSLQbeX61
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Here’s Andy Murray literally kicking a ball at an umpire. Does not receive a a warning, a violation penalty, a point penalty or a game penalty. https://t.co/XTzc8asMMk
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
But this isn't limited to just men. Women have also walked away without consequences. So maybe the bias isn't simply limited to gender, but one of race, as well.
Vandewegh tells umpire calls are baloney and asks how can you be that wrong? Does not receive violation, point penalty or game penalty. https://t.co/vvbGJX7zp8
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Another one of Vandewegh with two code violations doing ... god knows what. No point or game penalty. https://t.co/uFMs9yVotk
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Here’s Azeranka telling a chair off. No point penalty, no game penalty. https://t.co/7uYzhyc5e0
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Another Azeranka meltdown: two violations and loses her shit. No game penalty. https://t.co/BQIg6TePEo
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
Emotion on Saturday gets you penalized.
Emotion on Sunday makes you famous.#USOpen2018 pic.twitter.com/9et91u5mmT
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 8, 2018
Andre Agassi yells at an umpire and screams “son of a bitch” at the US Open.
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka deserved an umpire who knows better than to take points and games away in a Slam final. https://t.co/vZa3hv4CY2
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 8, 2018
And these instances prove, that Serena was not meted out the same behavior other players have been subjected to for similar instances in the past.
I also am not saying she didn’t have a complete meltdown on court. She did. It sucked to watch. I wouldn’t have wanted to see any player combust like that. But the facts of inconsistencies stand. #usopen #serenawilliams #goat #ofalltime
— Has The Umpire Been Fired Yet? (@AgentTinsley) September 9, 2018
The world just got a full taste of black womanhood.
Can’t win squarely. Can’t lose squarely. Can’t be on top at the same time. Can’t be emotional in public.
Naomi and Serena are both queens and we understand.#USOpen https://t.co/KticScowF1
— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) September 8, 2018
Men like John McEnroe are celebrated for their spirit on the court. Women like Serena are told they need to quiet down and play nice. What a goddamn ridiculous double standard.#USOpen
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 8, 2018
Serena is 100% right. Male players are allowed to scream, curse, break rackets, yell at referees and they get away with most of it. She does it and she's penalized. It's sexist.
— Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) September 8, 2018
(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she’s “hysterical” and she’s penalized for it. When a man does the same, he’s “outspoken” & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same.
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018
Serena Williams was cheated because an umpire you've never heard of, Carlos Ramos, had his feelings hurt, and needed to exert his authority. Serena is right that it was unfair and wrong. Ramos should have been overruled, and his penalty should he never to umpire a match again.
— Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 8, 2018
Two gender-related points about #USOpen:
(1) Serena Williams is right that male and female players are judged differently. That's why only women get warnings for shirt changes.
(2) Naomi Osaka apologized to the crowd, even though she had absolutely nothing to apologize for.
— Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) September 8, 2018
Serena Williams didn't have a meltdown. She defended her honor on one of the grandest stages in a sport she's dominated for her entire adult life that continually disrespects her. Don't reduce her justified frustration to sexist behavioral stereotypes.
— Travon Free (@Travon) September 8, 2018
And while several people are in support of Serena Williams, and clear examples show that she was dealt code violations for unfair reasons - the rest of the world sees it too, even if not enough of them are acknowledging it, or speaking up about it.
Would be nice if some of Serena’s male counterparts had her back and admitted they’ve said a lot worse to the umpire. I know I’ve heard A LOT worse from NBA players directed at refs.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) September 8, 2018
