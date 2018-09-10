GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5-min read

Serena Williams is Right in Calling out Sexism at US Open. Male Players are Celebrated For 'Outburst'

Serena William's outburst on court became controversy - but was it a thinly-veiled sexist double standard?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:September 10, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
While Naomi Osaka, in a historic first, became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title, the spotlight wasn't on her - it was on Serena Williams, her opponent.

Serena came under the light for receiving a "code violation" for calling the umpire a "thief" and demanding an apology from the official.

"You're attacking my character," she said. "You will never, ever be on another court of mine. You are the liar," she fumed and Ramos handed her a game penalty for a third violation — verbal abuse — that put Osaka one game from victory at 5-3 in the second set.

The U.S. Open hit Williams with fines totaling $17,000 for three violations.
At a news conference following her loss, Williams said she's seen male players call other umpires "several things."


"I'm here fighting for women's rights and for women's equality and for all kinds of stuff. For me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark," she said.


As Serena's apparent meltdown became a matter of controversy - it also exposed the double standards the sport has. Serena is right, after all. There are examples of other athletes having pulled off worse actions in the court - and getting away scott-free.

 

And Twitter, is pointing out that gender discrimination. Some of these examples involve the same umpire, Carlos Ramos.



















But this isn't limited to just men. Women have also walked away without consequences. So maybe the bias isn't simply limited to gender, but one of race, as well.





















And these instances prove, that Serena was not meted out the same behavior other players have been subjected to for similar instances in the past.
























And while several people are in support of Serena Williams, and clear examples show that she was dealt code violations for unfair reasons - the rest of the world sees it too, even if not enough of them are acknowledging it, or speaking up about it.



