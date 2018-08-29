GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Serena Williams Responds to 'Black Panther' Catsuit Backlash in the Most Serena Way Possible

Absolute legend.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2018, 2:25 PM IST
Serena Williams Responds to 'Black Panther' Catsuit Backlash in the Most Serena Way Possible
Image credits: Reuters
Serena Williams once again proved why she is considered the GOAT when it comes to tennis.

Days after Williams was criticised for donning a 'Black Panther' catsuit, the tennis star showed up at the court in a custom-made one-shouldered tutu dress and emerged victorious.

The dress was specially made for Williams in a collaboration of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh and Nike. Along with the tutu dress, Williams also wore fishnet compression tights.




willing to design dresses for her for life.


A post shared by @ virgilabloh on




"Kind of aerodynamic with the one arm free. It feels really good. Yeah, the tutu is easy to play in because I practiced in it before. That was fun," Williams told CNN.

And the star didn't disappoint. On Monday, Williams took the first step towards a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-4 6-0 first-round win over Magda Linette, as an excited U.S. Open crowd welcomed the champion. And, the people of Twitter are in love with her new dress.





















The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the 'Black Panther' movie and made her feel like a 'warrior princess'.

While calling it "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) was, however, unimpressed and said, "we have gone too far." The federation also maintained that such outfits won't be welcomed in at Roland Garros in 2019.

"The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Everyone wants to enjoy the showcase."

Following the outrage, former tennis legend Billie Jean King had come out in support of Williams.


Her outfitter Nike too backed the champion.



Here's the champ in all her glory:





