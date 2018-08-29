English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Serena Williams Responds to 'Black Panther' Catsuit Backlash in the Most Serena Way Possible
Absolute legend.
Image credits: Reuters
Serena Williams once again proved why she is considered the GOAT when it comes to tennis.
Days after Williams was criticised for donning a 'Black Panther' catsuit, the tennis star showed up at the court in a custom-made one-shouldered tutu dress and emerged victorious.
The dress was specially made for Williams in a collaboration of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh and Nike. Along with the tutu dress, Williams also wore fishnet compression tights.
"Kind of aerodynamic with the one arm free. It feels really good. Yeah, the tutu is easy to play in because I practiced in it before. That was fun," Williams told CNN.
And the star didn't disappoint. On Monday, Williams took the first step towards a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a 6-4 6-0 first-round win over Magda Linette, as an excited U.S. Open crowd welcomed the champion. And, the people of Twitter are in love with her new dress.
The 36-year-old American star stunned Paris this year in her body-hugging outfit which she said was inspired by the 'Black Panther' movie and made her feel like a 'warrior princess'.
While calling it "fun and functional", Williams insisted it helped her prevent a return of the blood clots which put her life in danger after giving birth last year.
The French Tennis Federation (FFT) was, however, unimpressed and said, "we have gone too far." The federation also maintained that such outfits won't be welcomed in at Roland Garros in 2019.
"The outfit of Serena this year, for example, will no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place. Everyone wants to enjoy the showcase."
Following the outrage, former tennis legend Billie Jean King had come out in support of Williams.
Her outfitter Nike too backed the champion.
Here's the champ in all her glory:
French Open: The catsuit is inappropriate and does not meet our oppressive, paternalistic standards of femininity. @serenawilliams: Watch me dominate the court in a tutu. pic.twitter.com/yWaGtz7n5E
— Aisha Alexander (@AishaThinker) August 28, 2018
I’m getting me a tennis tutu!!! #SerenaWilliams pic.twitter.com/BVQnEat2Vg
— Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 28, 2018
#SerenaWilliams walked into her first round match at the #USOpen tonight rocking a whole one sleeved bodysuit tutu and a leather jacket, all designed by #VirgilAbloh for #OffWhite. Chick slayed, easily winning this first match. Congrats! #BlackExcellenc… https://t.co/gSa9NLOI0N pic.twitter.com/iQlHPPTWBM
— YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) August 28, 2018
Serena Williams stayed silent and unproblematic when the French Open banned her black catsuit
....and showed up in a mutherfudging TUTU!!
A Legend!
I stan an I'll-be-damned-if-I'm-compliant queen pic.twitter.com/UX1hC93xO8
— Lydia (@LydiaNgoma) August 28, 2018
"Oh, they banning the catsuit?"
"See if they like this tutu?"
The Greatest Athlete of All Time. #SerenaWilliams
AP photo credit
Huffington Post photo credit pic.twitter.com/ktyBofR9NF
— We Are Onyx (@WeAreOnyx) August 28, 2018
When they say you can’t wear a Catsuit, so you rock a Tutu
CUZ YOU’RE THE GODDAMNED QUEEN OF THE COURT! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #RT pic.twitter.com/ncBnwpEk7L
— Noah Addy (@TechNoahLogy) August 28, 2018
I need us to also talk about the fact this woman showed up in a got damn tutu — with fishnet compression tights — custom designed by another Black legend, Virgil Abloh and Nike.
A.
Tutu.
Wallahi we stan excellent pettiness. pic.twitter.com/ozYCQhRP30
— boqor riya. (@hausofriya) August 28, 2018
