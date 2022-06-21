'Serendipity': Twitter User Shares Thread on Ring That Keeps Finding its Way Back to Her

A Twitter user has shared a story of a ring that keeps coming back to her, no matter what. The story is almost something out of a fairytale and points to the mystique of human experience. Jenny Frecklington-Jones’ story starts out like this: “When I was 14yo, a boy gave me a “friendship” ring. 9ct gold. Quarter moons and stars engraved on it; cost him one week’s pay.” She goes on to describe how this ring, thrown away, given away, lost and found, would somehow, invariably, find its way back to her. Given the reliability of its returning, it’s now given to nervous travellers to help them feel safe on their journey.

Throw in Australia Post and the honesty of some very sincere people, and you’ve got a modern tale of serendipity. At one point, Jenny says, “It’s been all over the world keeping travelers safe. And it always comes back to me. Keep it as long as you need.” A Twitter user commented: “It’s a fabulous story of hope, serendipity and the honesty of most people.” Here are a few momentous snippets from the thread:

Australia Post. This is a long and potentially boring thread so feel free to scroll straight past … When I was 14yo, a boy gave me a "friendship" ring. 9ct gold. Quarter moons and stars engraved on it; cost him one week's pay. — Jenny Frecklington-Jones ♀️️‍️‍⚧️ (@JonesHowdareyou) June 16, 2022

And I thought "well that's the last anyone will ever see of that." Fast forward 20 years, I ran into his sister who was wearing the ring. "Jenny, do you remember this? My brother had the whole family crawling around that paddock for hours the next day until we found it!" — Jenny Frecklington-Jones ♀️️‍️‍⚧️ (@JonesHowdareyou) June 16, 2022

Then one day, I met a writer who was about to pack up and move from Brisbane to Perth. We spent a few weeks together and then departure day came. I'll call him Bob. Bob said "I'm afraid of flying." I said "Here, take this; send it back to me in the fullness of time …" — Jenny Frecklington-Jones ♀️️‍️‍⚧️ (@JonesHowdareyou) June 16, 2022

Then a few months later, Bob rang and said "I've sent the ring back. I don't need it any more." I said cool. Thank you. And I waited. And one night I checked the mailbox and there was an empty paper envelope addressed to me with ragged half moon cut marks all along the bottom. — Jenny Frecklington-Jones ♀️️‍️‍⚧️ (@JonesHowdareyou) June 16, 2022

And so the saga continued till the ring found its way back to her again. Jenny ended the thread writing, “PS: I still send the ring on long trips with nervous travelers.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV JAC Board Exam Results Kerala Plus Two (+2) Results here.