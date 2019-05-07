Series of Unfortunate Events: This Brazilian Parrot Has Survived an Abduction, Shootout and Snakebite

A parrot mysteriously returned to its former zoo in Brazil two days after armed robbers abducted it, in the latest of a series of unfortunate events that recently befell the bird.The turquoise-fronted Amazon parrot nicknamed Freddy Krueger had been bitten by a snake just a week before three armed robbers stole it from the Municipal Zoo Danilo José Galafassi in Brazil’s southern city of Cascavel on the night of 16th April.Two days later, zookeepers found the bird near a pine tree beside his cage.Drops of blood found nearby “fuelled speculation that the notoriously aggressive parrot bit his way out,” The Guardian reported.There was no trace of another parrot and a gas cylinder, also stolen by the robbers.Freddy was brought to the zoo nearly four years ago after a shootout between police and a drug gang had left it with a mangled face, earning it the moniker of Freddy Kreuger, the disfigured villain of "Nightmare on Elm Street”.“In the shootout, [Freddy] was hit in the upper beak … blinded and suffered burns to the feathers that grow between the eyes,” according to Brazil’s Folha de São Paulo newspaper.“He’s a bit of a wild one,” Ilair Dettoni, the zoo’s vet, was quoted as saying.Dettoni suspected Freddy’s mangled features might have proven his salvation, given the limited market for deformed parrots. “I don’t know if Freddy is really unlucky or really lucky,” he said.