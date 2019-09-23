Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Service Dog Nala Will Take Away Your Monday Blues In This Adorable Video with Donald Duck

The video that’s going viral shows a beautiful interaction between the golden retriever and a person dressed as Donald Duck and it has left many people swooning over it online.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 23, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Service Dog Nala Will Take Away Your Monday Blues In This Adorable Video with Donald Duck
The video that’s going viral shows a beautiful interaction between the golden retriever and a person dressed as Donald Duck and it has left many people swooning over it online.
Loading...

A service dog video is here to save you all from your Monday blues. Adorable furball, who goes by the name Nala was recently at Disney Land in Epcot, Florida, where she met Donald Duck and couldn't help but getting all the love from one of her favourite characters.

The adorable golden furred retriever is an autism service dog. The video that’s going viral shows a beautiful interaction between the golden retriever and a person dressed as Donald Duck and it has left many people swooning over it online.

The video shot and shared by her handler Meghan Leigh shows, the furry animal resting its head on the lap of the person donning the Donald Duck costume with a Mexican hat. This lovable pooch also needed a break from her tiring work!

You can watch the adorable video here:

As the pooch rests his head, the Disney character appears to be emotional, much like the people who watched the video worldwide. The video has garnered loads of love and millions of views across social media sites.

The Indian Express reported that Nala recently celebrated her second birthday. She regularly likes to hang out at Epcot theme park in Florida with her owner Leigh and performs medical response tasks for her but also loves to take rides and meet all Disney characters.

“I have always loved Disney,” Leigh told The Dodo. “Before I got a service dog, my health would get in the way of me traveling independently. So now I can go to Disney and enjoy myself because Nala helps me be more independent.”

Apart from Donald Duck, Nala, who works hard every day making sure her handler is safe and sound, is equally delighted to see princesses, particularly Cinderella and Ariel. “Ariel always invites Nala to come and sit on her bench with her, while Cinderella gives the best belly rubs,” Leigh said who regularly posts pictures of the dog on Instagram.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram