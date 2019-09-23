Service Dog Nala Will Take Away Your Monday Blues In This Adorable Video with Donald Duck
The video that’s going viral shows a beautiful interaction between the golden retriever and a person dressed as Donald Duck and it has left many people swooning over it online.
A service dog video is here to save you all from your Monday blues. Adorable furball, who goes by the name Nala was recently at Disney Land in Epcot, Florida, where she met Donald Duck and couldn't help but getting all the love from one of her favourite characters.
The adorable golden furred retriever is an autism service dog. The video that’s going viral shows a beautiful interaction between the golden retriever and a person dressed as Donald Duck and it has left many people swooning over it online.
The video shot and shared by her handler Meghan Leigh shows, the furry animal resting its head on the lap of the person donning the Donald Duck costume with a Mexican hat. This lovable pooch also needed a break from her tiring work!
You can watch the adorable video here:
nala, an autism service dog, got to meet her hero and they became the best of friends(helperdognala IG) pic.twitter.com/ougH0Bh6Ux— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 20, 2019
As the pooch rests his head, the Disney character appears to be emotional, much like the people who watched the video worldwide. The video has garnered loads of love and millions of views across social media sites.
The Indian Express reported that Nala recently celebrated her second birthday. She regularly likes to hang out at Epcot theme park in Florida with her owner Leigh and performs medical response tasks for her but also loves to take rides and meet all Disney characters.
“I have always loved Disney,” Leigh told The Dodo. “Before I got a service dog, my health would get in the way of me traveling independently. So now I can go to Disney and enjoy myself because Nala helps me be more independent.”
Apart from Donald Duck, Nala, who works hard every day making sure her handler is safe and sound, is equally delighted to see princesses, particularly Cinderella and Ariel. “Ariel always invites Nala to come and sit on her bench with her, while Cinderella gives the best belly rubs,” Leigh said who regularly posts pictures of the dog on Instagram.
