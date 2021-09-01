Service Dogs Left Behind In Afghanistan Airport Do Not Belong To US Military

After netizens appealed to the US administration to rescue their service dogs left behind in Afghanistan, the Joe Biden government clarified that the animals did not belong to them.

Pentagon correspondent Tara Copp shared the US government’s response on Twitter. She wrote: “Here is the response from

@DeptofDefense on @AmericanHumane #Kabul #KabulSmallAnimalRescue dog photos. They were not military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the #KabulSmallAnimalRescue not dogs under the care of the U.S. military. The U.S. priority mission was the evacuation of U.S. citizens, SIV and vulnerable Afghans. However, to correct erroneous reports, the US military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, to include the reported “military working dogs.” Despite an ongoing complicated and dangerous retrograde mission, U.S. forces went to great lengths to assist the Kabul Small Animal Rescue as much as possible."

The Afghanistan crisis not only put the lives of human beings in danger, but of animals too. While British animal shelter founder, Pen Farthing, successfully rescued 140 dogs and 60 cats from the beleaguered nation, photos of dogs allegedly abandoned by the US starting doing rounds on the Internet. This led to #Peta trending on Twitter with users requesting the animal welfare organisation to step up. This appeal went viral before the US government’s clarification came.

One user wrote: “Reports that Biden left the service dogs behind. Where is @peta ??"

In the meantime, PETA put out a tweet asking citizens to help them bring the dogs back. “The @JoeBiden Administration must get abandoned working dogs & other animals—& their caretakers—out of Afghanistan. Join PETA in urging @POTUS

to evacuate the dogs & cats, & their caretakers, who were left behind! https://peta.vg/37vl #NoPawsLeftBehind," it wrote.

