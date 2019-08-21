Service Dogs Who Are 'Pawsitivly Adorable' Attentively Watch Theater Production

Netizens are gushing about a group of Canadian service dogs after pictures showing them attentively watching a production of ‘Billy Elliot’ as part of their training went viral on social media.

A photo shared on Twitter by Stratford Festival showed the “pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs” occupying at least four rows and engrossed in the show in Ontario.

ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

"It's important to prepare the dogs for any activity the handler may like to attend," Laura Mackenzie, owner of K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs, told CBC radio. "The theater gives us the opportunity to expose the dogs to different stimuli such as lights, loud noises and movement of varying degrees. The dogs must remain relaxed in tight quarters for an extended period of time." Stratford Festival spokesperson Ann Swerdfager was all praises for the “well-behaved” canines. "I was in the lobby when they came in, then they took their seats, then got out of their seats at intermission and went back. All of the things we learn as humans when we start going to the theater," Swerdfager told CBC radio. The cast and audience members were thrilled to see the dogs at the theatre’s ‘relaxed performance,’ curated for attendees with autism or for those who need a calmer experience, the festival’s organisers said in a series of tweets.

Relaxed performances are designed to welcome patrons who will benefit from a less restricted audience environment. Patrons of all abilities are welcome, including but not limited to those with intellectual or learning disabilities, sensory processing conditions or autism. — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement within the auditorium, and some minor production changes may be made to reduce the intensity of light, sound and other potentially startling effects. Babes in arms are also welcome to our relaxed performances. — Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

“It's really exciting. And it's thrilling to be part of something that is going to serve theatergoers of the future," Swerdfager said. Several netizens hailed the initiative and said they would be happy to be part of such productions.

I would go to the theatre more often if you could guarantee they would fill the audience - no calling out plot twists, no loud chatting about their friends, no checking their 100% bright cell phone screens — D Welch (@DougWelch9) August 18, 2019

This is absolutely the very best in class. Such intelligent animals. Love how they are sitting so quietly watching attentively. Beautiful — julie sutton (@thejewel4) August 17, 2019

This is the cutest .... who doesn’t melt seeing this photo — Christina Traven (@christinatraven) August 18, 2019

How cute! Wonder if they're doing the same initiative at the Shaw Fest. Apparently there's a Howard Barker play they might like. — Jim Burke (@FunhouseTheatre) August 15, 2019

This is all we need in the world right now: MORE DOGS PLEASE! — StagekissPDX (@StagekissPDX) August 18, 2019

