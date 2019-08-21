Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Service Dogs Who Are 'Pawsitivly Adorable' Attentively Watch Theater Production

A photo shared on Twitter by Stratford Festival showed the 'pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs' occupying at least four rows and engrossed in the show in Ontario.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
Service Dogs Who Are 'Pawsitivly Adorable' Attentively Watch Theater Production
“Pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs.” (Twitter/ @stratfest)
Netizens are gushing about a group of Canadian service dogs after pictures showing them attentively watching a production of ‘Billy Elliot’ as part of their training went viral on social media.

A photo shared on Twitter by Stratford Festival showed the “pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs” occupying at least four rows and engrossed in the show in Ontario.

"It's important to prepare the dogs for any activity the handler may like to attend," Laura Mackenzie, owner of K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs, told CBC radio. "The theater gives us the opportunity to expose the dogs to different stimuli such as lights, loud noises and movement of varying degrees. The dogs must remain relaxed in tight quarters for an extended period of time." Stratford Festival spokesperson Ann Swerdfager was all praises for the “well-behaved” canines. "I was in the lobby when they came in, then they took their seats, then got out of their seats at intermission and went back. All of the things we learn as humans when we start going to the theater," Swerdfager told CBC radio. The cast and audience members were thrilled to see the dogs at the theatre’s ‘relaxed performance,’ curated for attendees with autism or for those who need a calmer experience, the festival’s organisers said in a series of tweets.

“It's really exciting. And it's thrilling to be part of something that is going to serve theatergoers of the future," Swerdfager said. Several netizens hailed the initiative and said they would be happy to be part of such productions.

