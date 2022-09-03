Set Up Traps, Call Candidate at 2 AM: Twitter's Sarcastic Clapback at 'Hustle Culture CEOs'

The heydays of “hustle culture” are over as more and more people wake up to the sham that comes enveloped in it. Since the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged physical and mental health, people on the Internet began to decry the exploitative practices that are justified in the name of hustle culture that benefits no one but the exploiters. Recently, Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Comp, apologised and quit posting on LinkedIn after his post about 18-hour work days drew immense backlash.

Soon after, in a now-deleted post, co-founder of Pristyn care, a healthcare startup, Harsimarbir Singh listed out some interview hacks to spot “specially driven” people- like ringing the candidate at 8 a.m., scheduling telephonic interviews at 11 p.m., Sunday interviews, among others.

Earlier, the CEO of a company called HyperSocial was heavily criticised for a LinkedIn post about laying off staff that was deemed disingenuous by many. Braden Wallake, the CEO, posted a photo of himself crying, with a post on how a few employees had to be laid off from his company after he decided to stop selling their main services and focus on selling another service- one that’s higher-priced.

Since the torchbearers of hustle culture have shown no sign of letting up, people have started posting their sarcastic responses to the phenomenon, giving rise to a new brand of humour.

Indraneel Chitale, partner at Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, and co-founder of Herbea, Bingebar, inspired similar sarcastic backlash after his tweet about “meeting hacks” for “time challenged people”.

3. Run over the employee on the road. If they still make it to the meeting, you know they're serious.

4. Setup booby traps along the path to the meeting. You know they're the one if they still make it. https://t.co/UxTmNAsDNn — Siddharth Venu (@sidvenuofficial) September 2, 2022

This is what I do with my undergrads – make them run on a treadmill while I ask them to draw amino acid structures. For every wrong answer I raise the elevation. #Lifehacks https://t.co/rmDi1SLT1l — Aditi Chaubey (@aditichaubey) September 2, 2022

Stab them in the heart, if they are serious enough then they'll get emergency surgery for @PristynC and come – bonus points if they get an hustle certification course from Harsh Singh. https://t.co/pybvSIjLaB — Sathwik Sriram (@sksathwik) September 2, 2022

Call them at 2 am near shanivarwada fort only na https://t.co/0ifM9Qv6us — Hmmmmmmmmmmm (@President_loco) September 2, 2022

‘Hustle culture CEOs’ seem to be giving themselves away entirely.

