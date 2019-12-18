Seven-Month-Old Baby Sworn-in as Texas Mayor, Becomes Youngest in American History
William Charles McMillian, known as Charlie, was on Sunday sworn-in as mayor of Grimes county, located in southern Texas.
William Charles McMillian, known as Charlie, was on Sunday sworn-in as mayor of Grimes county, located in southern Texas.
Charlie wore a tuxedo for the event and was welcomed by a cheering crowd of around 150 people.
Nancy, the adoptive mother of the new mayor, said he was tolerant towards all groups and has the slogan “Make America Kind Again”, Newsweek reported.
“Whether you are Democrat, Republican or Independent, Charlie loves you,” she said.
The slogan seems like a veiled dig at US President Donald Trump’s often repeated ‘America First’ slogan.
How did a seven-month old baby become the mayor? Well, for starters the mayoral role taken up by Charlie is an honorary one.
It is auctioned every year at a fundraiser of the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department.
The winner of this year’s auction, held on October 20, was Charlie. He will serve the community for a year till his “tenure” ends.
“He [mayor Charlie] just sat there and kind of goo-goo-ga-ga’d over the people that were all around, like a happy little kid,” said Josh Fultz, a councilman from the nearby town of Navasota,” Newsweek added.
