Seven-year-old Becomes Youngest to Give TED Talk, Speaks on Child Development

Seven-year-old Molly Wright has become the youngest person to deliver a TED talk, and on child development, no less. Molly, from Australia’s Queensland, spoke about the “powerful things" that grownups can do to shape children into healthy adults. She said that every child can thrive by the age of five, given some due help and wise steps from the adults in their lives.

“What if I was to tell you that a game of peek-a-boo could change the world?" Molly asked an audience of hundreds. “My talk today is about some powerful things you grown-ups can do to shape us as children and the adults we become. How do I know? Because my parents and people around me did them, early and often," she went on to say.

Molly brought along one-year-old Ari and his father Amarjot to illustrate her point. “I know not all kids are as lucky - some of my friends, some kids at my school, many around the world - and I would really like to help change that," she said.

Demonstrating with home videos from Ari and his parents, Molly went on to explain how the brains of kids grow really fast in the first seven years of their lives, by the end of which they attain the stage of ninety percent of an adult brain. She spoke about how the one-year-old went from an infant who didn’t do much, to a laughing and giggling toddler. Molly discussed the five big ways that adults can help shape children. The five points were: connecting, talking, playing, healthy home and community. Ari and his father played a copycat game to elucidate, in Molly’s terms, how such games can trigger “imagination and empathy".

She used the game of peek-a-boo as a means of parents and adults engaging with children, thus teaching them important life skills without which they might struggle later in their lives. Molly simplified the scientific concept of “serve and return", saying it essentially means, “connect, talk and play with us".

According to a report by Times Now, Molly was suggested for the TED talk by ‘Thrive for Five’, an organisation headed by former Australian Prime Minister Jay Weatherill.

