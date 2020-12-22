Seven Years After 9-Year-Old Girl's Death, Court Rules Air Pollution as Cause in Landmark Verdict

Much has been spoken about the perils of air pollution over the years but in a landmark judgment, a court in UK has ruled it as the cause of death of a 9-year-old girl in 2013. Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah's death was caused by acute respiratory failure, severe asthma and air pollution exposure, the ruling said.

The coroner's report added that Ella was exposed to levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter (PM) pollution that are considered more than normal according to World Health Organization guidelines, a report in The Guardian said. The report also added that failing to lower the levels of these polluting agents possibly caused her death. In fact, the lack of information passed on to the child's mother also was listed as a probable cause.

The report said that the area where Ella lived in South London was prone to severe pollution and had exceeding amounts of nitrogen dioxide emissions at both EU and national levels. The report mentioned how air pollution went on to induce and exaggerated Ella’s condition of asthma, contributing to her death.

The report took into account Ella's severe health condition and deterioration over the years wherein the child had to go to 27 hospital visits and had several seizure incidents due to her condition. Her mother, Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, a former teacher left everything to pursue her daughter's case and wanted a second coroner to look into her death. Her 7 years of tenacity finally paid off when the South London coroner ruled that her death indeed was aggravated by air pollution.

Taking the fight to bigger levels, Rosamound's lawyers had submitted that air pollution was a severe health hazard and puts to risk public health. They demanded that pollution be looked into and ultimately recorded as a cause of death in order to ensure the public does not suffer the same fate as Ella.

An inquest ruling a year after Ella's death had said that she passed away due to acute respiratory failure. The family waged a campaign all these years and it resulted in a win last year in November when the High court listed the reopening of the inquest. But following the findings by the second coroner, the 2014 ruling was quashed and air pollution added as a cause of her death.

The coroner said that health hazards posed by air pollution have been public knowledge for years and it has increasingly been a cause of aggravated health risk for children with breathing conditions.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, gave out a statement after the ruling by the coroner. “Toxic air pollution is a public health crisis, especially for our children, and the inquest underlined yet again the importance of pushing ahead with bold policies such as expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone to inner London. Ministers and the previous Mayor have acted too slowly in the past, but they must now learn the lessons from the Coroner’s ruling and do much more to tackle the deadly scourge of air pollution in London and across the country."