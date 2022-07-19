Severe Drought Unveils Ruins of Hidden Ancient 'Bridge of Nero' in Rome

Every part of the globe is combating its own battle of climate change. While the rainy season has flooded some of the regions, Italy has been struggling with severe drought for the past month. However, the continuous heatwave has proved to be helpful in unveiling an archaeological treasure in Rome. The water levels of Rome’s Tiber River have fallen so low that an ancient bridge reportedly built by Roman emperor Nero was recently discovered. The bridge that was submerged under the water, can now be seen beneath the iconic Vittorio Emmanuele II bridge.

As per a recent report by WION, the debris of the old bridge known as Pons Neronianus or Bridge of Nero can be seen in the centre of Rome, near Castel Sant’Angelo and the Vatican. Compared to this time last year, the water levels of the river have reportedly dwindled by about one metre. For those who don’t know, Emperor Nero was the fifth emperor of the Roman Empire, from AD 54 to 68. However, he killed himself at the age of 30, after he was declared the public enemy by the Roman Senate. Coming back to the bridge, Live Science reported that the remains of the bridge have been witnessed earlier in the past when the water levels have dropped.

Live Science quoted Robert Coates-Stephens, who is an archaeologist at the British School at Rome, as saying, “The remains of this Roman bridge are visible whenever the water level of the Tiber falls, therefore whenever there are lengthy periods — like now — of very low rainfall.” The report further mentioned that it is not certain if the bridge was built by Emperor Nero. This is after the science news website quoted Nicholas Temple, who is a professor of architectural history at London Metropolitan University, as saying, “The origins of the bridge are uncertain, given that it is likely a bridge existed here before Nero’s reign and therefore the Pons Neronianus was probably a reconstruction of an earlier crossing.”

Cautioning about the drought earlier Roberto Gualtieri, who is the mayor of Rome, emphasised that despite there being no plan for water rationing, the citizens must avoid wastage of water. According to a recent report by the news agency Reuters, the irrigation authority of the country warned that the drought scenario is rapidly spreading around Italy, with many rivers and reservoirs drying up. Further, it informed that the temperature is likely to worsen. Moreover, the past few weeks have witnessed concerning temperatures in different parts of Western Europe.

