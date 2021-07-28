Severe Hailstorm Damages Vehicles in Italy, Eyewitnesses Share Horrifying Videos

Earlier this week, a severe hailstorm hit part of the northern stretch of the road between Milan and Naples, which covers a distance of 804 kilometres. Several videos recorded by the eyewitnesses have been circulating on social media, giving a glimpse of the disaster that struck the European country. Videos showed how huge hailstones smashed the car windows and screens, leading to some rear-end collisions at one of the significant highways.

The hailstorm at the highway eventually triggered chaos and panic among citizens. According to Sky News authorities had to close part of the road for a short time as chaos unfolded with heavy hailstones, damaging vehicles. During the time when the highway was closed, emergency vehicles facilitated the intervention, mentioned the report. It further mentioned that footage also showed vehicles with smashed windscreens stop on the road as the storm passed.

In a video shared by The Guardian, a person recorded the video from inside the car as hailstones smashed its windscreens. The report also mentioned that many travellers on the highway were hurt, mainly by glass shards from cracked windshields, although none of them are reported to have been seriously injured.

Another video shared on Twitter by a user @4_04_Not_Found showed heavy hailstones falling on the roofs of the building and on the ground. The effect of hailstones falling on the ground left continuous splashes of water. The caption of the post read, “Italy has experienced heavy showers of Rainfall including a massive amount of hail the size of a rock. Northern and central parts of Italy were bombarded by a freak storm - with ice balls bigger than apples.”

Italy has experienced heavy showers of Rainfall including massive amount of Hail the size of Rock'.Northern and central parts of the Italy were bombarded by a freak storm - with ice balls bigger then appels! Hail storm Damaged Hundreds of cars on A1 highway near Parma. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eWP80MapC5 — 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) July 27, 2021

In the following tweet, the user also posted a picture of the hailstones collected by an eyewitness.

The Twitter thread also included a video from the Naples-Milan highway that showed several cars parked on the side of the road as authorities intervened.

Besides hailstorms, Italy is also facing forest fires in the central Sardinia region forcing people to leave their homes.

