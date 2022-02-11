Sex Doll Mistaken For Corpse in Malaysia, Police Left Embarrassed

In a bizarre incident, Malaysian police were left embarrassed when a false alarm of a dead body being discovered turned out to be an instance of discarded kink.

After a waste management worker discovered what he suspected to be a body wrapped in a blanket and plastic in the back of a motorbike shop in Shah Alam in Malaysia, the cops were immediately dispatched to the area.

The “body" was reportedly found in a garbage can and was firmly wrapped. After the initial discovery, people gathered at the scene while the police reached shortly along with a forensics team.

According to Shah Alam OCPD Assistant Commissioner Baharudin Mat Taib, the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, according to a report in The Strait Times. He said the forensic team opened up the plastic bag and were left all baffled when they found a sex doll made of wax shaped like a woman.

After this the police got the area vacated. People were surprised that someone threw a sex doll there in the afternoon and no one even saw it. Many described it as a way to harass the police. “We classed the case as ‘no offence disclosed’ because no criminal element was discovered. The public has been urged not to speculate on photographs relevant to the case that have circulated on social media in recent days, " Baharudin Mat Taib stated.

A similar incident occurred in Georgia a few days ago when police responded to a call of a woman’s body found along a hiking trail, which turned out to be a sex doll, as reported by Daily Mail. The sex doll was later dubbed Selena by the media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.