'Sex Education' Fans Can't Wait For Maeve and Otis to End Up Together in Season 3

Netflix dropped a new trailer for ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 yesterday, and Twitterati had a lot of emotions. The primary one, however, remained something that has long been on the minds of fans of the show: will Otis and Maeve end up together this season? The teenage couple kept fans on their toes with their on-again-off-again relationship through the last two seasons, and this time, viewers are bent on seeing them end up happily together. Asa Butterfield’s Otis and Emma Mackey’s Maeve sport new looks this season, too, and from the trailer, a pairing between Otis and Ruby also seems possible. Naturally, fans flooded Twitter with memes and really intense emotions.

Otis & Maeve 💞Be sure to check out the new #SexEducation trailer right here! ► https://t.co/etuFZicYa7 pic.twitter.com/P4kRHcOaKc — Netflix Updates (@NetflxUpdates) September 7, 2021

Every maeve+otis scene in the trailer to watch in a loop.<3 pic.twitter.com/HPDQ446zBU— steph/maeveotis love bot (@milevxn_) September 3, 2021

The Most Awaited Scene In Season 3 ❤️😍Otis & Maeve….Rain Kiss 😌🔥#SexEducation pic.twitter.com/6i7xiEm9iO — Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) September 7, 2021

otis & maeve;"slept next to her, buti dreamt of you all summer long" pic.twitter.com/sDxMNwrnH8 — yellow (@intxyxu_) September 8, 2021

Fans were demanding full-blown scenes between the two, adding details that they wanted to see. “hello i cannot wait to see how this comes about like who’s suggestion was it to cycle home together?? how awkwardly cute did they both act?? what did she actually need a ride home for?? i need to see otis giving maeve his helmet. all things we BETTER get to see," wrote a Twitter user.

However, there were some naysayers on the Otis-Maeve scenario. Some preferred Otis with Ruby, while some wanted to see Maeve with her friend Aimee.

what if i told people i preferred otis and ruby to otis and maeve… straight to witness protection for me i think xxx pic.twitter.com/1atj46ErRb— emily ✨ (@WhiteEmis) September 7, 2021

this maeve and aimee scene > any maeve and otis scenes pic.twitter.com/FCv52O838p— boobs (@sapphicsms) September 7, 2021

One user summed it all up: “This remains one of the best scenes from Sex Education. This show is honestly incredible, hilarious, insightful & helpful & allows for many people to be seen. It packs so much nostalgia too. For season 3 I need for Aimee, Maeve, Otis & Eric to be the happiest they’ve ever been."

Developed and written by Laurie Nunn, ‘Sex Education’ is a British dramedy headlined by Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, and Kedar Williams-Stirling. It follows the stories of a pack of socially awkward teenagers who embark on sexual misadventures and end up looking out for each other. The show is hilarious in the use of slapstick, situational comedy, one- liners and silence. Most of all, its use of reality as a trope to generate humour is what terrifically works in its favour. The third season is set to drop on September 17.

