Sex for Oxygen: Man’s Disturbing 'Offer' to Neighbour in Return for O2 Angers Twitter

With several states across the nation facing a shortage of medical resources, the lack of Oxygen has been a major source of concern and also caused several deaths in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. While many patients or their families had to run from pillar to post seeking medical supplies, the hoarding of oxygen cylinders and overcharging in the black market surfaced as major concerns across several cities like Delhi. At such a time, a man has gone viral for seeking sex from a woman in return for oxygen.

The incident occurred recently and has sent shockwaves through Twitter after a Delhi-based user revealed that her friend, a woman whom she regarded “like a baby sister", was asked for sex in return for an oxygen cylinder for her ailing father.

“My friend’s sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father," the user alleged, asking netizens what action could be taken against the offender.

My friend’s sister like my baby sister was asked by a neighbour in an elite colony to sleep with him for an oxygen cylinder that she desperately needed for her father;What action can be taken because the b* will obviously deny, no?#HumanityIsDead — Bhavreen Kandhari (@BhavreenMK) May 11, 2021

Netizens were left shocked and outraged by the post many Twitter users urging the victim to register a complaint to the police. Some of the users suggest complaining to the Resident Welfare Association of the colony while others suggested shaming the user by naming him on the microblogging sites. The shocking ‘offer’ led to thousands joining the discussion on the forum.

A girl given option 'TO HAVE SEX IN EXCHANGE OF OXYGEN CYLINDER ' for her father. Humanity is dead pic.twitter.com/g4HNSrc4L0 — Kanhaiya (@KanhaiyaINC) May 13, 2021

What the hell? If you are able to, file a complaint with the police or with RWA. What a vile person— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) May 11, 2021

This is sad. They need to be named and shamed publicly, if not anything else.— Vansh S (@iamvanshs) May 11, 2021

Unbelievable!! How can some people fall to this level!— Ashish (@_ashish) May 11, 2021

The depths people can fall to!— Tamanna Inamdar (@TamannaInamdar) May 11, 2021

This is not the first such incident to have taken place amid the pandemic. On April 14, a medical coordinator was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a Covid-19 patient quarantined at a hotel in Suburban Andheri. The accused allegedly accosted the victim, tied to molest her and demanded sexual favours, PTI reported.

Seeking sexual favours in return for Covid-19 resources has indeed become a “trend". A Reuters report recently outlined the growing number of landlords in the UK who had solicited sex in exchange for housing amid lockdown.

Another incident occurred in Maharashtra when a Mumbai-based woman faced was flooded with unsolicited message, calls and disturbingly graphic and sexualised images after she shared her phone number online along with a request for plasma donation required to treat an ailing friend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here