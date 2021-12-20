Shaadi.com May Start Matchmaking for LGBTQ+ and Desi Twitter Wants to Swipe Left

Shaadi.com, one of India’s most popular matchmaking websites, has decided to make its foray into the LGBTQ+ community. Business Insider reported that the company is set to extend its services to the queer community as well as people living abroad. “We see ourselves as a platform for companionship and matchmaking. That could mean for different markets, different regions, different countries, different sexes… But we will significantly expand the kind of things that we do from a matchmaking context," the report quoted the company’s founder and chief executive Anupam Mittal as saying. Mittal made it clear to the publication that all of their ventures will involve serious dating to the end of finding a life partner and will have nothing to do with casual dating even though the latter is currently a booming industry. That space is already saturated with many able players, he stated. However, people received the news with a pinch of salt and some apprehension.

On Twitter, while some welcomed the move, some were derisive of the often-regressive demands that people put forth on matchmaking websites, whether it’s Shaadi.com or any other. They were apprehensive that regressive practices such as those might be infiltrating queer spaces with the introduction of a matchmaking platform for the community. This might not necessarily be the case, but it is notable that casteism, classism and homophobia are all mutually exclusive and the absence of one does not guarantee the absence of any other. “And it begins Brahmin ladka looking for Brahmin ladka with nth number of zeros in salary," one Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user was more optimistic: “Let’s respect people’s choices. Whether it’s flashing torsos on random apps, or getting married in the good old way."

One user pointed out that even though the Supreme Court has decriminalised same-sex relationships in India, the law of the country is yet to recognise such marriages as legal. “are we gonna pretend marry until gay marriages are legal in india or (sic)," the user wrote. Another said: “Heterosexuals! See where you have brought us to! I am also curious to see if @ShaadiDotCom will petition to make same-sex marriage legal in the court. But then I am sure this will be a hit among the queers to ‘settle’ down."

On Saturday, a gay couple in Hyderabad made their relationship official in a private ceremony. In a promising ceremony, Supriyo Chakraborty (31) and Abhay Dang (34) celebrated their union and exchanged vows of togetherness and companionship in presence of close friends and family members. Supriyo and Abhay wore tuxedos and celebrated their 8-year-long journey together in a ceremony that also involved walking down the aisle and best man speeches. While no marital rituals and official formalities were involved, the couple made sure to include both Bengali and Punjabi traditions. It remains to be seen how Shaadi.com’s venture pans out for the queer community in India.

